Disney+ Will Roll Out Historic Streaming Service Change in December

It’s no secret that The Walt Disney Company’s journey into streaming has been anything but smooth. Disney+ debuted in November 2019, pulling in an enormous subscriber base with its treasure trove of Disney classics, Marvel blockbusters, Star Wars epics, and fresh originals like The Mandalorian—a breakout hit racking up over 2 million streams on day one.

However, the streaming service soon started to decline. As subscribers dropped and losses increased, Disney implemented a series of changes to drive new interest in the platform, the latest of which will take effect in December.

From December 4, Disney will integrate ESPN+ into Disney+.

Just like when it integrated Hulu into the platform, ESPN content will be accessible through a specific tile on the service’s homepage.

Subscribers to the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ “trio” package stand to gain the most from the new tile integration. However, Disney plans to broaden the appeal by offering select ESPN programming to all Disney+ users.

CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston unveiled the launch date for the ESPN tile addition during their commentary on Disney’s fiscal fourth-quarter results. Earlier in the day, Disney reported its quarterly numbers, revealing that Disney+ gained 4.4 million core subscribers, pushing its total past 120 million. The platform, which debuted on November 19, 2019, continues to mark milestones nearly five years after its launch.

The service also unveiled a new policy that will allow users to pause their accounts instead of outright canceling their subscriptions during periods of inactivity.

Disney+ Rebounds After Massive Streaming Losses

The positive update follows years of not-so-positive news for Disney+. Within 24 hours of its launch, Disney+ hit an astonishing 10 million subscribers, quickly positioning itself as a formidable rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, things began to unravel as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on production schedules, delaying the release of new content.