Disney+ Cancelation Policy Expected To Change Significantly Soon

Disney+ is expected to introduce a popular feature soon.

Disney+ users will soon have the option to pause their membership if they wish to take a break from the streaming service, according to What’s On Disney Plus.

Previously, Disney+ only gave subscribers the option to cancel their membership if they wanted to take a break, but the service is expected to implement a way for users to put their membership on pause, a feature already found on other platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Launched in 2019, Disney+ has become one of the major forces within the streaming industry, featuring Disney’s robust selection of content, ranging from classic animated fairytales to Marvel blockbusters. The streaming service also features a selection of Hulu content thanks to a deal penned by the two entertainment companies earlier this year.

Today, Disney+ acts as the hub for all things Star Wars, Marvel Lucasfilm, Disney Animation, and Pixar, as well as ESPN, FX, and FOX, with new content always around the corner.

Consumers have seen Disney shape and mold its Disney+ streaming service over the last several years, turning it into a major competitor within the industry. While the platform is still yet to make a profit for The Walt Disney Company, CEO Bob Iger remains firm in his belief that streaming is a major part of Disney’s future.

This leads to Disney+’s new rumored update, which is reported to allow users to pause their membership if completely canceling sounds a little too final.

This feature is found on most other streaming platforms and makes bringing back customers easier than if they had just canceled their subscription outright. Making pausing memberships easier, in turn, makes it easier for streaming platforms like Disney+ to retain customers rather than lose them, says The Wall Street Journal.

This reported update follows Disney+’s rather controversial crackdown on password sharing, which has plagued streaming services practically since their inception. For years, subscribers could share access to Disney+ as long as they had the same password.

However, Disney+’s September update put a stop to password sharing completely.

Now, those sharing their Disney+ account with someone outside their household have the option to add them as an “Extra Member” for $6.99 a month for Disney Basic or $9.99 for Disney Premium. Only one Extra Member is allowed per account, and this perk doesn’t extend to the Disney Bundle.

Do you use Disney+? What is your favorite streaming service?