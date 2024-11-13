Disney World Brings Circus-Style Acts to EPCOT for New Entertainment

Walt Disney World Resort is seeking circus and variety-style performers to entertain guests at EPCOT.

Now that the final construction walls have come down at Communicore Hall, the much-delayed transformation of EPCOT is complete. As part of its reimagination, the second Central Florida Disney park added attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Journey of Water Inspired by Moana.

It also split its Future World area into the World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery neighborhoods (the World Showcase kept its name).

The project was supposed to wrap up in time for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary in 2021, but it suffered delays during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alongside construction delays, the Central Florida Disney parks also lost many live entertainment cast members.

Now, it appears that Walt Disney World Resort is trying to bring back live entertainment to EPCOT. According to a new casting notice on the Disney Auditions website, Disney is seeking “variety acts of up to five performers to perform as atmosphere entertainment at Epcot at the Walt Disney World® Resort near Orlando, FL.”

Walt Disney World Resort is looking for “contemporary and engaging” performers who offer “fun-filled entertainment for diverse audiences of different ages, including families with children: Magicians, Jugglers, Physical Comedians, Performance Artists, Visual Acts, Solo/Duo Dance Team, Acts Using Technology, and unique multi-disciplinary acts.”

Performers would be contracted with no guaranteed hours. At this time, Walt Disney World Resort isn’t looking for “musical acts, fire breathing or fire juggling acts, balloon artists, animal acts, face painters or caricature artists.”

Unfortunately, it will be a while before guests see these variety acts at EPCOT. Walt Disney World Resort is accepting submissions until November 24, 2024, with callbacks scheduled for January 24, 2025.

Interested performers must be 18 or older and local to Central Florida. Send submission links to WDPR.Disney.Audition.Submissions@disney.com with the subject line “WDW Variety Act Submission.”

