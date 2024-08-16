Disney Park Confirms Plans to Shutter ‘Lion King’ Show, Last Performance in Two Weeks

Fresh off the announcement that we’re finally getting our first-ever ride based on The Lion King (1994), we have some bad news about its presence in another Disney theme park.

Considering its universal acclaim and cultural status, it seems hard to believe that we’ve made it 30 years (yes, it’s really been that long) without a Lion King attraction.

While there have long been rumors about plans to introduce a Lion King ride to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort (arguably the most obvious location for the film to set up shop), these have never quite come to fruition. At last week’s D23, however, we finally discovered where Walt Disney Imagineering will open its first attraction inspired by the iconic animation.

Disneyland Paris will debut a Lion King water ride at its smallest park, Walt Disney Studios Park. As per Josh D’Amaro, Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, guests will embark upon “a journey through the African savanna” alongside the film’s characters, such as Simba, Mufasa, Timon, and Pumbaa.

If the concept art is anything to go by, the ride – which will seemingly take its structural cues from the controversial Splash Mountain and its successor, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – will be themed like Pride Rock, upon which Simba’s pack lives in the film.

While there’s no date or even a rough opening timeframe just yet, the ride will apparently debut after World of Frozen opens in 2026. In other words, there’s a long way to go yet. In fact, by the time it opens, Walt Disney Studios Park will have taken on a new moniker: Disney Adventure World.

On the plus side, D’Amaro has confirmed that these plans (unlike some other ideas Disney has teased in recent years) are definitely happening. “Everything that we’re going to share with you tonight is in active development,” D’Amaro said. “This means that plans are drawn. This means that dirt is moving. I just want to be clear with all the fans out there. This isn’t blue sky.”

Considering the fact that it’s seemingly so similar to Splash Mountain and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the odds of this new Lion King ride being replicated in Disney’s U.S. parks are very slim.

However, Disney World does have one Lion King feature to keep fans occupied regardless. Animal Kingdom is home to the Festival of the Lion King, a live-stage musical that uses performers, dancers, and puppets (plus songs from the original soundtrack) to present a tribal celebration in an African savanna setting.

Versions of this show have since debuted at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland. However, this week, the latter confirmed that it will close its version of the show—at least for the time being.

According to the official Hong Kong Disneyland website, the show will be on hiatus at Theater in the Wild from September 1 to early November.

Disappointing though this may be to some guests, this is to reportedly make way for the park’s Halloween celebrations, which will kick off on September 12 and wrap up on October 31, 2024.

Presumably, the previously announced “Let’s Get Wicked” show will replace Festival of the Lion King at the Disney park between these dates, just like in previous years. While its lineup has changed from year to year, this has previously starred iconic Disney villains such as Ursula and her henchmen, Flotsam, and Jetsam, Dr. Facilier, Maleficent, Mother Gothel, and Gaston.

(We’ll be honest, we’ll take a group that strong over Festival of the Lion King any day).

The park also has a second Halloween show, House of De Vil-lains, which takes place in The Pavilion and – as the name suggests – is led by Cruella De Vil.

In its absence, the only Lion King representation in Hong Kong Disneyland is during the “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular, which features sections soundtracked by “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

