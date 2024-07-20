Disney’s Last Remaining Splash Mountain Shuts Down, All Guests Booted From Ride

One of Disney’s most legendary attractions came to an abrupt stop.

Related: Official: Disney Sets Unbelievable World Record, Thousands Bear Witness to History

From dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during a Disney vacation. However, just like any theme park, safety is a top concern, and Disney enforces its own set of rules that all guests must follow.

Along with a somewhat strict dress code, guests are asked to keep their hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride at all times, a warning most theme park fans will already be well accustomed to.

When guests are actually on a ride or attraction, they are instructed to stay on that ride at all times and to only exit the attraction if told to do so during an evacuation. This not only keeps them safe but also ensures that other guests are safe as well.

These rules were put to the test recently when one of Disney’s most iconic rides shut down, forcing all guests to evacuate.

Splash Mountain Abruptly Closes

Related: ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Movie Sequel Gets First Official Trailer

A post went viral online recently, capturing the moments after Splash Mountain shut down at the Tokyo Disney Resort. According to reports, Splash Mountain shut down completely due to an issue on the ride.

Twitter/X user oma__35 shared a photo of the incident, with the post receiving over four thousand likes.

Splash is stopped here because a parent and child got off. I happened to be passing by.



Related: Fallout Continues After Controversial Universal Orlando Decision

Several guests can be seen exiting their ride vehicles. It’s unclear what exactly caused the shutdown or how long Splash Mountain was offline.

Walt Disney Imagineering designed and created three different versions of Splash Mountain. The first iteration opened at Disneyland in 1989, followed a few months later by a second version at the Walt Disney World Resort.

In 1992, a third version of Splash Mountain opened at the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. Disney would eventually close both U.S. versions of the ride, leaving only Tokyo Disney’s Splash Mountain as the final operating version of the attraction worldwide.

Disney revealed it would be closing Splash Mountain in 2020, announcing the decades-old ride would receive a bayou makeover inspired by Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Related: Disney World Set To Remove Joe Biden, Latest Developments Share

Splash Mountain became the subject of much controversy due to its ties to Disney’s incredibly problematic and offensive film from 1946, Song of the South. Splash Mountain took characters, music, and scenery from this film, becoming impossibly intertwined with this troubling source material.

After decades of controversy, Disney officially pulled the plug on Splash Mountain in 2023, beginning work on an all-new ride called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The first version of this new ride opened at the Magic Kingdom this summer, and Disneyland’s version is soon to follow.

Tokyo Disney’s Splash Mountain is assumed to continue operating for the foreseeable future.

Do you miss Splash Mountain? Have you experienced Tiana’s Bayou Adventure yet?