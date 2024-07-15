Official: Disney Sets Unbelievable World Record, Thousands Bear Witness to History

Disney has just entered the Guinness Book of World Records!

When guests visit any of the Disney parks, most expect their mind to be shattered and their body to be transported to another space in time. The theming and detail that Disney puts into each theme park, each land, and each ride is meant to allow guests to “leave today, and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy”.

The Walt Disney Company, synonymous with magic and innovation, has a storied history of achieving extraordinary feats. While the company itself doesn’t typically pursue world records, its various divisions, particularly the theme parks, have inadvertently or intentionally broken numerous Guinness World Records. Let’s explore some of the most notable achievements.

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has consistently held the prestigious title of the world’s most-visited theme park for several years. This unparalleled achievement is a testament to Disney’s enduring appeal, masterful storytelling, and relentless pursuit of guest satisfaction.

The park’s ability to captivate audiences of all ages, coupled with Disney’s commitment to innovation and creating exceptional experiences, has solidified its position as a global entertainment icon.

While not directly held by Disney, individuals have achieved remarkable feats related to the Disney Parks. Jeff Reitz holds the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive visits to Disneyland, with an astonishing 2,995 days straight. On the other hand, Lindsay Nemeth set the record for the fastest time to visit all 12 Disney theme parks, completing the challenge in just 75 hours and 6 minutes.

Most movies in theaters run for only a few months, but as of 2017, Disney World has shown the same film in the same theater every day since EPCOT’s opening on October 1, 1982.

The 18-minute film “Impressions de France” played multiple times daily at EPCOT’s France Pavilion in the Palais du Cinéma. The movie offers a visually stunning tour of France, showcasing everything from grand castles to the sweeping countryside.

On October 1, 2017, it earned the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily screening of a film in the same theater, having played for 35 years.

In 2019, EPCOT’s Palais du Cinéma briefly closed to introduce a new attraction and film, the “Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along.” Now, the two movies are shown in rotation. Due to this closure, the world-record title might now be up for grabs.

Cinderella Castle stands at the heart of Magic Kingdom in Florida’s Disney World resort, serving as the central hub from which various park areas radiate.

Its northern tower soars to 189 feet, securing the official Guinness World Record for the tallest castle in a theme park. The castle, which took 18 months to construct, opened alongside the park on October 1, 1971.

The castle’s design employs an architectural technique called forced perspective, commonly used in theme parks. This technique involves making the doors and windows near the top of the castle smaller than those at the bottom, creating the illusion that the structure is taller than it actually is.

Cinderella Castle has held the Guinness World Record since 2006. However, another Disney park features an even taller castle. The Enchanted Storybook Castle at Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened in 2016, stands at 196 feet, according to Forbes.

Animal Kingdom’s Expedition Everest may not be the tallest roller coaster in the world, but it holds a Guinness World Record for its construction cost.

Expedition Everest opened in 2006 after six years of research and construction, totaling $100 million, making it the most expensive coaster ever built.

To create this attraction, Disney constructed an entire mountain, a 20-foot-tall yeti, and acquired 2,000 handcrafted items from Asia to enhance the attraction and its themed queue.

Expedition Everest still holds the Guinness World Record, but Universal Orlando’s Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure could be a challenger. According to CNBC, the Harry Potter-themed coaster cost $300 million to build.

In 2017, the last year this record was updated by Guinness, California’s Disneyland was the most-Instagrammed location in the world.

While it’s possible to buy a Dole Whip, high-five Mickey, or sip a Starbucks coffee in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle without snapping a photo, most visitors can’t resist capturing their day at the resort.

Also on the list of most-Instagrammed locations were Tokyo Disneyland, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland’s second park, Disney California Adventure.

It’s important to note that while Disney has undoubtedly set and broken numerous records over the years, the company’s primary focus remains on creating magical experiences for guests rather than actively pursuing world records. As Disney continues to innovate and evolve, it’s likely that new and exciting records will emerge in the future.

Now, a new Guinness World Record has been set.

Disney Parks and Resorts have been pioneers in the realm of technological advancements, consistently pushing the boundaries of immersive entertainment. A prime example is Disneyland Paris‘ groundbreaking achievement of orchestrating the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones.

A mesmerizing formation of 1,571 drones came together to create a giant Mickey Mouse head over Sleeping Beauty Castle, setting a Guinness World Record. This feat showcased Disney’s mastery of technology and its dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for guests.

DLP Report shared the news, “Last night, Disneyland Paris earned an entry in the World Guinness Book Of Records for the “largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by multirotors/drones” during the Bastille Day show. The impressive display saw 1,571 drones illuminating the sky over the Resort.”

Below, you can watch their full video of the show:

At the moment, Disneyland Paris uses the drones on a nightly basis for the Electrical Sky Parade.

While this was a massive feet for the park, Disneyland Paris has certainly been experiencing quite a few hiccups lately.

Known for its immersive Disney magic, Disneyland Paris has recently encountered challenges related to park capacity, leading to guest frustration and highlighting the need for strategic crowd management solutions.

Recent audio announcements advising guests to postpone their visit to Walt Disney Studios Park until later in the day are not isolated incidents. Last summer, the resort faced similar issues, prompting guest access restrictions during peak hours. This recurring theme of capacity constraints underscores the need for proactive measures to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

The reopening of the extensively refurbished Disneyland Hotel has further exacerbated the capacity issues. An influx of visitors eager to explore the revamped hotel exceeded initial expectations, creating logistical hurdles. Paid guests even encountered difficulties gaining entry, highlighting the need for improved crowd control strategies within the hotel itself.

Additionally, the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympics adds another layer of complexity.

With 326,000 tickets allocated for the opening ceremony, security concerns may limit opportunities for tourists to witness the event. This influx of visitors to the city further strains resources and necessitates effective crowd management across Paris, including Disneyland Paris.

The coming weeks may present ongoing challenges for Disneyland Paris. Enhanced communication with visitors is crucial, providing clear information about park capacity and alternative attractions or activities during peak periods. This could involve digital signage updates, mobile app notifications, and improved communication with guest services staff.

There has also been an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and the Tour de France has implemented mandated mask policies. Some are wondering if other areas of France, like Disneyland Paris, will adopt the same safety measures.

To add to the challenges, much of Disney Village is currently undergoing a construction transformation, adding to the less-than-magical construction walls around the resort.

