Fans Concerned as Multiple Disney Attractions Are Erased From the Park

Fans have voiced their confusion online after discovering that multiple classic attractions have been erased from this Disney Park.

Following Walt Disney’s ideals, Disney Parks worldwide are staples of fun for the whole family. They offer emotional entertainment offerings, iconic rides and attractions, thrilling new experiences, and constant plans for improvements around the world for guests of all ages.

Sadly, two beloved family rides have suddenly been erased from Disneyland Park after shutting down earlier this month.

Redditor u/emperatureFit3423 voiced his concern about not being able to find the iconic Fantasyland attractions Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque and Le Pays des Contes de Fées in the Disneyland Paris app, asking netizens if they knew why the attractions had been removed from it.

Earlier this year, the Parisian Disney Resort announced that these beloved attractions would close starting in July, with initial plans to reopen later this month.

However, the official Disneyland Paris website states: “As part of our continuing efforts to exceed the expectations of our guests, this attraction is closed today.” The international website adds: “Please return to this page to learn about the latest updates and information about its reopening.”

This means that theme park officials have confirmed no official reopening date, as closures and refurbishments can become longer than anticipated.

Fellow Redditors speculated about this sudden removal, commenting that the area is likely inaccessible to guests during this refurbishment, and park officials wanted to prevent any misunderstandings with parkgoers trying to visit the attractions.

User u/StealthPhoenix88 commented: “New scenes appear to be completed or certainly the bit that requires scaffolding is done and the area set to re-open 30th August,” over a month after the initial reopening plan. However, this date has not been confirmed by Disneyland Paris officials.

It is unclear why these attractions have been erased from Disneyland Park in the mobile app. However, Disneyland Paris likely doesn’t want to disappoint guests by turning them away from the area during this refurbishment — as Redditors speculated.

Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque and Le Pays des Contes de Fées will undoubtedly return to Disneyland Park with enhanced features and new scenes soon. Still, we’ll have to wait a little longer to know when these beloved family rides will welcome guests again.

If you haven’t had the chance to sail across Disney’s Storybook Land, you can enjoy Le Pays des Contes de Fées in the video below or by clicking here.

While these Fantasyland attractions remain unavailable, there is still so much to see and do at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village!

Will these closures affect your visit to Disneyland Paris this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!