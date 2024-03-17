Disney Replacing Multiple Classic Ride Scenes Amid Undisclosed Closure

Multiple Disney park attractions are closed.

Several Disney theme park attractions are now closed, with construction picking up quickly. Anyone who has visited the Disney theme parks knows that closures are a common part of the experience, with several experiences at Disneyland Park now offline. Unfortunately, these two closures are indefinite, meaning Disney has not yet revealed the exact dates these attractions will return.

The two attractions included in this latest roundup are Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr., both of which place guests directly into some of the most beloved Disney stories at Disneyland Paris. Pays des Contes de Fées offers guests the chance to hop on a 15-person boat ride that sets sail through various miniature dioramas along Disney’s Storybook Land. Casey Jr. is a family-friendly train ride that gives guests an alternative view of these miniature lands, but both are now closed. However, work is picking up quickly, according to DLP Report (@DLPReport):

Work has started on the Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. refurbishment. Both are closed for an undisclosed number of months for renovations and the replacement of two scenes

🔧 Work has started on the Pays des Contes de Fées and Casey Jr. refurbishment. Both are closed for an undisclosed number of months for renovations and the replacement of two scenes. pic.twitter.com/XUSgLmsiF4 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) March 15, 2024

These closures will involve necessary maintenance and construction work, as well as the removal of two entire scenes. Photos shared by DLP Report reveal just how dire the state of certain parts of the attraction is, especially the main storybook, which is covered in algae and other natural growth. The canal portion of the attraction looks quite decrepit as well.

Disneyland Paris is one of The Walt Disney Company’s most unique theme park destinations in the world and is filled to the brim with rides, attractions, and experiences only found at the European resort. Guests can expect to find classic Disney dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean here, as well as spectacular and unique attractions like Crush’s Coaster and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. First opening in 1992, the Disneyland Paris Resort has expanded and evolved in countless ways over the last few decades, most notably with its Avengers Campus expansion as well as the ongoing construction throughout Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Village.

Construction walls now surround a large portion of Walt Disney Studios Park, with several locations set to be completely demolished in the coming months. The entire park is currently in the midst of a massive transformation, just like EPCOT, which is currently over at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’ version of Disney Springs or Downtown Disney, is also receiving some major renovations, with fan-favorite locations like Planet Hollywood closing forever.

