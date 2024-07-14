Fallout Continues After Controversial Universal Orlando Decision

A controversial decision from Universal Orlando Resort has reportedly left many upset, but is it really that bad?

For some, heading to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Aventure is a once-in-a-lifetime trip. For others, they have the opportunity to visit time and time again.

Universal Orlando Resort offers a vast array of attractions, making it one of the premier destinations for theme park enthusiasts.

From the magical world of Harry Potter to thrilling rides based on Jurassic Park, Transformers, and Despicable Me, there’s something for everyone. The resort consists of two main theme parks, Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, as well as the water park Volcano Bay and Universal CityWalk.

Each theme park is packed with attractions, shows, and experiences that immerse visitors in the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows.

One of the most anticipated events at Universal Orlando Resort is Halloween Horror Nights (HHN). This annual event transforms the park into a horror-filled wonderland with haunted houses, scare zones, and live entertainment. For 2024, Universal has announced nine of the 10 haunted houses, each offering unique and terrifying experiences.

The announced haunted houses for HHN 2024 include:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Based on the latest Ghostbusters movie, this house will take visitors through iconic scenes as they join the Ghostbusters to stop a vengeful spirit aiming to bring about a new Ice Age. A Quiet Place – Inspired by the popular horror franchise, guests must navigate a world where silence is key to survival, with creatures hunting down anyone who makes a sound. Triplets of Terror – A new original house where the Barmy Triplets celebrate their birthday by recreating family murders. Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America – Featuring legends like Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza, and El Silbón, this house brings Latin American folklore to life. The Museum: Deadly Exhibits – Guests visit a museum where an evil entity escapes, causing havoc. Major Sweets Candy Factory – A seemingly sweet candy factory turns sinister as treats turn kids into sugar-fueled fiends. Goblin’s Feast – Guests are part of a lavish feast being prepared for goblins, orcs, and witches, with a sinister twist. Slaughter Sinema 2 – This house spoofs B-movie horror films with scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore, and spaghetti westerns. Insidious: The Further – Based on the Insidious franchise, guests will travel into The Further, experiencing terror from the popular horror films.

While the last house hasn’t been announced, the expectation is that it will be a Classic Universal Monsters house. There have been multiple rumors for what this could be, including “Silver Scream Queens.”

Despite the excitement, some fans are upset because the Frequent Fear Passes with Express sold out in just a matter of hours. The Frequent Fear Passes allow guests to attend multiple nights of the event, and the Express Passes grant faster access to the houses. While Frequent Fear Passes are still available without the Express option, many fans feel it’s not worth it if they have to wait in long lines.

The reaction on social media has been mixed. Some fans don’t understand the frustration, pointing out that the Frequent Fear Passes without Express still allow multiple nights of enjoyment.

One user, @imaginaticart, commented, “Wait.. I’m confused… why are people upset about the FF Passes with express sold out…some of yall are acting like THE WHOLE EVENT/ PASSES are sold out completely…. Forgive my ignorance but am I missing something? Why not just buy the frequent fear without express?”

Wait.. I’m confused… why are people upset about the FF Passes with express sold out…some of yall are acting like THE WHOLE EVENT/ PASSES are sold out completely…. Forgive my ignorance but am I missing something? Why not just buy the frequent fear without express? — 💡Imaginatic Sinema 2🔪✨ (@imaginaticart) July 12, 2024

Another user, @HHNInstagram, remarked, “hot take, if you’re going that much, you don’t need express.”

hot take, if you’re going that much, you don’t need express. — Mayhem (@HHNstagram) July 11, 2024

This year’s Halloween Horror Nights promises to be another thrilling event, despite the controversy over pass availability. With unique haunted houses and the immersive, terrifying experiences that Universal is known for, fans are sure to have a spine-chilling time at HHN 2024.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights can be found on the official Universal website.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from August 30 to November 3, offering numerous nights of frightful fun.