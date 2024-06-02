Unprecedented Move Confirmed for Universal Orlando, Theme Park Transformed

It’s every Halloween Horror Nights fan’s dream (or nightmare) come true – for the first time ever, guests can experience Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights before it officially opens with limited capacity and shorter wait times at an exclusive Premium Scream Night event on Thursday, August 29.

Tickets for this unparalleled experience go on sale on Thursday, June 6, but there’s more.

A Haunting Legacy

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) at Universal Orlando Resort has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the year for horror enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike.

This annual celebration of fear began in 1991 as a modest, three-night event called “Fright Nights” at Universal Studios Florida. With just one haunted house, it was a far cry from the massive, multi-night spectacle it has become. In 1992, the event was renamed Halloween Horror Nights, and it began to expand both in scope and popularity.

Over the years, Halloween Horror Nights has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, known for its intricately designed haunted houses, chilling scare zones, and immersive live entertainment.

Each year, Universal’s Entertainment team pushes the boundaries of horror, creating experiences that are as visually stunning as they are terrifying. The event has featured haunted houses inspired by iconic horror films and TV series, such as A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), The Exorcist (1973), Stranger Things, and The Walking Dead.

Alongside these, Universal has introduced original concepts that have become fan favorites in their own right, like the gothic Nightingales and the dystopian Seeds of Extinction.

Introducing Premium Scream Night

This year, Universal Orlando is taking the HHN experience to a new level with the introduction of Premium Scream Night on August 29. This exclusive event allows a limited number of guests to enjoy all the frights and thrills of HHN before it officially opens to the public, offering a unique and intimate experience for die-hard fans.

Premium Scream Night guests will be among the first to face this year’s slate of all-new frights, which includes 10 horrifying, movie-quality haunted houses. These houses are inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team.

Additionally, there will be five scare zones filled with hordes of menacing creatures and outrageous live entertainment.

The Premium Scream Night Perks

One of the major draws of Premium Scream Night is the promise of limited capacity, ensuring shorter wait times and a more personal experience. Guests will be able to navigate the haunted houses with staggered entry by group, making the scares even more unpredictable and intimate. This allows everyone to fall prey to the horrors lurking at every turn without the congestion of larger crowds.

Another highlight of the event is the selection of all-you-care-to-enjoy food items created by Universal’s award-winning culinary team. These culinary delights are inspired by this season’s haunts and paired with non-alcoholic beverages, adding a delicious twist to the night of terror. Ticketholders will also receive an exclusive event souvenir credential and lanyard, serving as a memento of their bravery.

In addition to the haunted attractions, Premium Scream Night guests will have access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida, allowing them to enjoy some of the park’s most popular rides and experiences. And to top it all off, free self-parking on August 29 is included, making the experience as convenient as it is thrilling.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event are limited and will be available for purchase online beginning June 6 for $350 plus tax. Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders can purchase tickets at a discounted price of $325 plus tax. Given the exclusive nature of the event and the limited number of tickets, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their spot.

Looking Ahead

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort officially kicks off on August 30 and will run select nights through November 3. This year’s event promises to be one of the most exciting yet, with more details about the haunted houses, scare zones, and live entertainment to be revealed soon. For those unable to attend Premium Scream Night, the regular HHN event dates offer plenty of opportunities to experience the terror.

For more information about Halloween Horror Nights and to purchase tickets for Premium Scream Night, visit www.universalorlando.com/Halloween.

Will you be attending Halloween Horror Nights? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!