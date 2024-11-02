Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2025: Everything You Need To Know

With the confirmation that six new Disney+ shows will be airing next year alongside three movies, the 2025 Marvel Cinematic Universe slate is stacked. As Phase Five comes to an end and Phase Six begins with the arrival of Marvel’s First Family, here is everything you need to know about all the feature films and TV shows coming out of Marvel Studios next year.

Movies Coming in 2025

Captain America: Brave New World — February 14, 2025

On February 14, 2025, the star-spangled Avenger will return once again in the fourth entry of the Captain America franchise. However, it won’t be the Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) incarnation of the character, but Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) who will don the red, white, and blue.

Mackie became Captain America in the final moments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ back in 2021 and will return in Julius Onah’s Brave New World in early 2025. Mackie will be joined by Danny Ramirez, who returns as Joaquin Torres, AKA the MCU’s new Falcon, and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley.

Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise their The Incredible Hulk (2008) roles of Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns/Leader.

Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, and Shira Haas will make their MCU debuts. Ford will play President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (and seemingly the Red Hulk), replacing the late William Hurt. Esposito will play Seth Voelker/Sidewinder and was added during the movie’s extensive reshoots, while Haas will play the Israeli former Black Widow Ruth Bat-Seraph.

Haas’ casting and character, who is also known as Sabra in Marvel Comics, drew criticism, leading Marvel to rework Bat-Seraph’s backstory.

Watch the trailer here:

Thunderbolts* — May 2, 2025

Following Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts* will close out Phase Five on May 2, 2025.

Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* will star Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr/Ghost), and Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster).

Lewis Pullman will make his MCU debut as “Bob,” AKA Sentry. Pullman replaced Steven Yeun in the role after The Walking Dead and Beef star exited the film following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike disruption.

Originally titled just Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared the new version with the added asterisk at this year’s CinemaCon. The relevance of the asterisk will be made known after the movie’s release but reports are circulating suggesting that it could be a way for the Thunderbolts to become the New Avengers or the Dark Avengers moving forward.

Watch the trailer here:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps — July 25, 2025

Marvel’s First Family will officially arrive in the MCU next summer. With an A-list cast revealed on Valentine’s Day earlier this year, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the recent MCU canon.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will make their MCU debuts as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ben Grimm/Thing, respectively.

Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will helm the movie, which also stars Julia Garner as Shala-Bal/Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne are cast in undisclosed roles.

As confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, fans can expect the Fantastic Four to return to the MCU in both Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Unconfirmed reports indicate that Robert Downey Jr. will make his first appearance as Victor Von Doom in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

TV Shows Coming in 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man — January 29, 2025

Formerly known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Your Friendly Neighborhood is an alternate timeline animated show that follows Peter Parker under the mentorship of Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. Jeff Trammell created the series for Marvel Animation and will serve as head writer on the show.

Hudson Thames reprises his Peter Parker role from the What If…? show, joined by Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as May Parker, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn,

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Whittman, and Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn.

Daredevil: Born Again — March 4, 2025

Releasing under the Marvel Television banner, Daredevil: Born Again sees the much-anticipated return of Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, played by Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively. The pair originally starred in the Daredevil Netflix show, and after many development issues, Daredevil will quite literally be born again soon at Disney+.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord, and Matthew Corman, with Scardapane serving as showrunner and lead directing duties falling on Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (who also directed on the Loki and Moon Knight shows), Daredevil: Born Again will feature nine episodes.

Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will join Cox and D’Onofrio, reprising their respective roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Jon Bernthal will also return as Frank Castle, AKA Punisher.

Ironheart — June 24, 2025

Chinaka Hodge will bring Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) back to the MCU following her debut in Ryan Coogler’s 2022 movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Thorne will be joined by Marvel newcomer Anthony Ramos, who stars as Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood.

Both will star in Ironheart alongside Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Alden Ehrenreich and This Is Us star Lyric Ross, who play Joe McGillicuddy and Natalie Washington, respectively.

“Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago,” the official Disney website reads.

“Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood.”

Directing on Ironheart will be Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.

Eyes of Wakanda — August 6, 2025

As part of Ryan Coogler’s Disney and Proximity Media deal, an animated TV show was revealed to be in the works. Now known as Eyes of Wakanda, the upcoming animated series was developed by Coogler, who directed both Black Panther (2018) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but created by Todd Harris, who also serves as the series director.

“Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story,” the premise reads via Variety.

Eyes of Wakanda will follow various Wakandan heroes through time and expand upon the prominent African nation’s already rich mythos.

At this year’s D23 Expo, Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum (Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation) said, per Collider, “We meet different War Dogs at different points in time, at different historical events where they have to go in and do their jobs, but oftentimes, it pulls at their ethical boundaries and their heartstrings.”

Other comments suggest that Eyes of Wakanda will be more integral to the greater MCU than previous animated shows like What If…? and X-Men ’97. The show will run for four episodes.

Marvel Zombies — October 2025

Just as Agatha All Along—the spooky, witchy series—aired around Halloween this year, in 2025, the animated Marvel Zombies will bring audiences back to the horror-fueled timeline first seen in What If…? Season 1.

Led by Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, Marvel Zombies follows on from the “What If…Zombies?!” episode from What If…? Season 1. Bryan Andrews returns to direct the four-episode TV-MA series, which was created and written by Zeb Wells.

Wonder Man — December 2025

Created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) director Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man sees Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take on the role of Simon Williams, AKA Wonder Man. The series also stars Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 (2013) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Demetrius Grosse and Ed Harris have also been cast in the series as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper and Neal Saroyan, respectively. Wonder Man will be part of Phase Six, consisting of ten episodes, and will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner, like this year’s Echo series.

Marvel Spotlight is a new initiative from Marvel Studios that allows fans to engage with projects that aren’t inherently connected to the greater saga of the MCU and can be enjoyed as separate entities.

Related: Bob Iger Seemingly Cancels Disney+ Plan Following Huge Surprise Announcement

While Agatha All Along wrapped up on October 30, 2024, fans can look forward to the final season of What If…? that begins airing on Disney+ on December 22.

How do you feel about Marvel Studios dropping nine movies and shows in 2025? What are you looking forward to the most? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!