Official Notice: Disney World Approves Free Theme Park Tickets for 2026

Big things are happening at Walt Disney World in 2026—new perks, returning favorites, and summertime fun that’s sure to make waves. One of the most refreshing benefits for resort guests is officially returning next year, and it’s perfect for families eager to jump into the magic right from day one.

Free Water Park Entry Returns in Summer 2026

Disney has confirmed that free water park admission for Disney Resort hotel guests will return for Summer 2026! This perk gives you and your party complimentary access to either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon on your check-in day—a welcome bonus that can seriously elevate your vacation without costing an extra dime.

While this offering was previously available throughout all of 2025, Disney has updated the terms for 2026. The perk will now be limited to summer stays only, making it an exclusive seasonal treat.

Still, this is a huge win—especially for families arriving early in the day and looking for something fun to do before their resort room is ready.

Why This Perk Is Worth Planning Around

Arriving at your Disney Resort before official check-in time can leave you wondering how to spend those first few hours. Sure, you could explore Disney Springs or hang out in the lobby, but a full day at a Disney water park—for free—is a no-brainer if you’re looking to start your vacation on the right note.

Unlike theme park tickets, which can cost upwards of $150 per person, Disney’s water parks typically charge around $69 for adult admission and $63 for kids. If you’re traveling with a family of four, that’s easily over $250 in value added to your vacation just for staying on-site.

Blizzard Beach vs. Typhoon Lagoon: What’s the Difference?

Depending on the time of year, either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon will be open. In a rare twist, both water parks are currently open for the first time in years—but for Summer 2026, we’re still waiting to hear whether both will remain available.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach

Blizzard Beach is themed like a snow-covered ski resort—complete with melting ice caps, a chairlift, and wintry architecture. It’s home to Summit Plummet, one of the tallest and fastest body slides in the world, and features plenty of family-friendly slides, splash zones, and a lazy river that winds through a frosty landscape. It’s a quirky, cool setting perfect for thrill-seekers and families alike.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

Typhoon Lagoon offers a tropical island vibe with the largest wave pool in North America as its centerpiece. Whether you want to ride the surf or float along Castaway Creek, Typhoon Lagoon’s lush, beachy aesthetic feels like an island getaway in the middle of Orlando. Popular attractions include Crush ’n’ Gusher, a thrilling water coaster, and Miss Adventure Falls, a family raft ride full of surprises.

Both water parks offer lockers, changing rooms, snack bars, and relaxing lounge spaces—making them perfect places to spend a full day without stepping foot in a theme park.

Things to Know Before You Go

There are a few things to keep in mind if you’re planning to use this perk:

It’s valid only on your check-in day, and only for guests listed on your Disney Resort hotel reservation.

The perk is subject to availability, so if the water park hits capacity or closes due to weather (a common issue in Florida summers), you might miss out.

Tickets are nontransferable and can’t be used on a different day—so plan accordingly and arrive early to make the most of your splash day.

More Disney Resort Perks Are Coming in 2026

The return of free water park access is just one of several perks making a comeback in 2026. Disney also recently announced that the Free Dining Plan for Kids will be available next year—another major cost-saver for families staying on-site.

And this summer, Disney is adding a ton of kid-focused entertainment under the Coolest Summer Ever banner, including dance parties, surprise character greetings, and limited-time entertainment throughout the parks.

Bottom line? If you’re planning a summer 2026 Disney World vacation, booking a Disney Resort hotel will unlock early access to the magic in the form of sun, slides, and savings. Pack those swimsuits, because day one is about to be a whole lot more fun.