Disney World Now Offering Entirely FREE Food Menu for Children

Planning a family trip to Walt Disney World just got a whole lot more magical — and more affordable. Disney has officially announced a major deal for families visiting the parks in 2026: kids ages 3 to 9 will receive a free Disney dining plan when staying at a Disney Resort hotel with a vacation package that includes a dining plan for the rest of the party.

Yes, that’s right — your kids eat free at Disney World for an entire year, and it’s available at over 25 on-property Disney Resort hotels. This exciting offer launches alongside 2026 vacation package bookings, opening on April 22, 2025, and is valid for travel through October 31, 2026. (Bookings for the rest of the year will follow later.)

Let’s break down how this works — and why this deal is such a big win for families planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

What Is the Disney Dining Plan?

The Disney Dining Plan is a prepaid meal package that allows guests to enjoy their meals across Walt Disney World Resort without having to worry about budgeting or paying out-of-pocket at every turn. Depending on the plan you choose, it typically includes a set number of quick-service meals, table-service meals, snacks, and a refillable resort mug per person, per night of your stay.

After disappearing during the pandemic and returning in early 2024, the Dining Plan has once again become a fan-favorite — especially for families who love the ease of planning and the ability to stick to a budget.

For 2026, there are two plan options:

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan – Perfect for guests who want flexibility and prefer fast, casual meals.

Disney Dining Plan – Includes both quick-service and table-service meals, including character dining experiences.

Why Free Kids Dining Is a Big Deal

While the Dining Plan is already considered a value for many guests, offering it for free to children ages 3–9 significantly boosts savings for families.

To put it in perspective:

In 2025, the cost of the Disney Dining Plan for a child is about $30 to $40 per night.

For a five-night stay, that’s up to $200 in savings per child.

Got two kids? You’re saving up to $400 — money that could easily go toward souvenirs, Memory Maker photo packages, or even an upgraded room.

In other words, this offer isn’t just a minor perk — it can make a serious difference in your vacation budget, especially if you’re planning a longer stay or traveling with multiple children.

The 2026 Free Kids Dining Plan is available exclusively to guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel and purchasing a package that includes:

Theme park tickets for everyone in your group

A dining plan (for guests ages 10+)

Once you’ve added the dining plan for adults and older kids, any children between the ages of 3 and 9 in your party will automatically receive the same plan at no additional cost.

And that’s not all — Disney has confirmed that this free dining plan can be combined with other select offers. So if you’re hoping to stack savings, there’s a good chance this deal can be paired with room discounts or ticket bundles that roll out later in the year.

Where You Can Use It

Disney Dining Plans can be used at hundreds of dining locations across all four theme parks, water parks, Disney Springs, and Disney Resort hotels. For families, this means your kids can dig into:

Mickey-shaped waffles at Chef Mickey’s

Character dining with princesses at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Tacos, burgers, pasta, and more at quick-service favorites like Pecos Bill and Columbia Harbour House

Sweet treats and snacks like churros, popcorn, Dole Whip, and Mickey bars

No matter what your little ones are craving, there’s something for every picky eater or adventurous palate — and you can relax knowing it’s all covered.

Booking Info and Important Dates

Ready to start planning? Here’s what to know:

Booking opens April 22, 2025 for travel dates from January 1 through October 31, 2026.

Dates after October 31, 2026, including holiday season stays, will become available later.

To get the free kids’ dining plan, you’ll need to book a Disney Resort hotel package with park tickets and a dining plan for other members of your group.

Bottom Line: A Magical Way to Stretch Your Vacation Budget

Between rising travel costs and theme park ticket prices, many families are looking for ways to make their Disney World vacations more affordable without sacrificing any of the fun. The 2026 Free Kids Dining Plan is a welcome surprise — and a huge value for families planning ahead.

Whether you’re dreaming of breakfast with Goofy, lunch in the Beast’s Castle, or grabbing snacks between rides, this offer ensures your little Mouseketeers are covered — at no extra cost to you.

With the option to bundle this offer with other discounts, there’s never been a better time to book early. If you’re hoping to visit Disney World in 2026, mark your calendar for April 22 and start building your magical (and money-saving) dream trip.