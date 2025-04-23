Disney Parks Reinstate Beloved Policy, Removed During COVID-19 Shutdown

After more than five years, Park Hopping is officially making its comeback to Tokyo Disney Resort — and it’s bringing some major summertime fun along with it.

Summer 2025: A New Era of Flexibility at Tokyo Disney

Starting July 2, 2025, guests will once again be able to hop between Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea with the all-new 1-Day Park Hopper Passport. This long-awaited return marks the first time since the pandemic that guests can explore both parks on the same day. The ticket allows entry into one park at opening time, with hopping privileges kicking in at 11 a.m. daily. Guests will select their starting park at the time of purchase.

This Park Hopper option will be available through September 15, 2025, and gives visitors more flexibility to explore their favorite attractions, enjoy entertainment offerings, and dine across both parks. Tickets can be purchased through the official Tokyo Disney Resort website or app, but quantities will be limited — and pricing will vary by date.

Adult: ¥15,300 – ¥18,900

Junior (Ages 12–17): ¥12,600 – ¥15,500

Child (Ages 4–11): ¥9,100 – ¥9,600

After 11 a.m., Park Hopper ticket holders can also use Disney Premier Access for rides and entertainment in either park and utilize Mobile Ordering for meals across both destinations.

More Ways to Experience the Parks: Evening Tickets Return

In addition to the Park Hopper comeback, Tokyo Disney Resort is making two popular evening ticket types available daily during the same summer period. The Early Evening Passport (entry after 3 p.m.) and Weeknight Passport (entry after 5 p.m.) are typically limited to certain days, but they’ll be offered every day from July 2 to September 15. It’s a perfect option for locals or visitors hoping to soak in the magic for a few hours without a full-day commitment.

Dive Into the Summer Cool-Off Celebration

Coinciding with the Park Hopper rollout is the resort-wide Summer Cool-off at Tokyo Disney Resort celebration. It’s a splash-filled seasonal event running from July 2 through September 15 that’s set to bring the heat — and the water.

At Tokyo Disneyland, Baymax is leading the charge with “Baymax’s Mission: Cool Down,” part of the high-energy Get Soaked program. Meanwhile, Splash Mountain will debut a new iteration of its seasonal overlay — Splash Mountain Get Soaked MAX Plus — promising an even more drenching adventure than years past.

At Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey and friends will headline Dockside Splash Remix, a nighttime water and dance show at Dockside Stage. Expect fountains, lighting effects, pyrotechnics, and enough water to cool off even the most heat-weary visitor.

A New Summer Soundtrack

Fueling this summer’s energy is an exclusive collaboration with J-pop trio Mrs. GREEN APPLE, who are providing a brand-new theme song that will be featured on attractions like The Happy Ride with Baymax and during the Get Soaked Harbor Splash at DisneySea. Special event merchandise tied to the band and the summer celebration will hit shelves in late July.

Hotel & Resort Extras

Guests staying at the resort’s hotels can also look forward to themed seasonal menus, summer programs, and exclusive night pool access. Even the Disney Resort Line is getting in on the fun with special-edition day passes inspired by the celebration.

With flexible tickets, water-filled fun, and high-energy nighttime entertainment, Summer 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons Tokyo Disney Resort has seen in years. Whether you’re ready to hop between parks or just cool down with Baymax and Mickey, this is one summer you won’t want to miss.