Jack Skellington Sings to Victory: Disney Wins Big at IAAPA Honors 2025

Walt Disney World just scored a big win, and fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas have something to cheer about! The Jollywood Nights live show “What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” took home a Brass Ring Award for Live Entertainment Excellence at this year’s IAAPA Honors, held April 28–30 at Europa-Park in Germany.

This festive and spooky fan-favorite was awarded Most Creative Winter Holiday Production, and if you’ve seen it, you probably aren’t surprised.

Wait, What’s a Brass Ring Award?

If you’re unfamiliar with IAAPA, it’s like the Oscars for theme parks, water parks, and attractions worldwide. IAAPA stands for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, and every year, they hand out Brass Ring Awards to recognize creativity, innovation, and excellence in all things theme park-related.

The name comes from the old-school tradition of grabbing a brass ring while riding a carousel, a symbol of trying to grab greatness. So yeah, these awards mean something special, especially for the creative teams who pour their hearts into these experiences.

About the Show: A Sing-Along with Jack Skellington

So what’s the big deal about Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along?

Well, for starters, it’s not your average sing-along. Disney took the quirky charm of Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic and turned it into an interactive stage show where guests get to sing along with Jack Skellington and friends.

The show blends iconic songs like “What’s This?”, “This Is Halloween” and “Kidnap the Sandy Claws” with immersive visuals, energetic performers, and holiday magic.

It’s spooky, merry, and just the right mix of weird and wonderful that fans of the film love. The audience participation element adds to the fun; you’re not just watching the show; you’re part of it.

The production received rave reviews, and many expected it to win. The hype was justified.

The Competition Was Frosty but Fierce

The category for Most Creative Winter Holiday Production had some serious contenders: Six Flags Over Georgia with The Six Flags Holiday Special, Universal Studios Japan with Frosty’s Electric Snow Party, and of course, Disney’s winning entry: “What’s This?” Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along

Each show had its own style, from high-energy dance numbers to colorful wintery themes, but Disney’s blend of nostalgia, originality, and holiday spirit won over the judges.

Other Disney Nominations at IAAPA Honors

Disney didn’t stop at just one nomination. They were in the running for a few other categories too:

Disney Parks Product Development & Retail was nominated for Best Custom Retail Souvenir—Year-Round Operation for its Starspeeder 3000 Vehicle Playset. Unfortunately, it lost to Africam Safari (a zoo in Mexico) for its creative Sketch Hoodies.

Disneyland Paris was also nominated in the Most Creative Spectacular category for its gorgeous Disney Electrical Sky Parade. Still, the award went to Europa-Park Resort’s Colossal “20 Jahre Colosseo”, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Colosseo area.

Still, the nominations alone show how Disney continues to push boundaries in multiple areas of the theme park experience, not just rides, but entertainment, retail, and nighttime spectaculars.

A Well-Deserved Win

“What’s This?” is a perfect example of how Disney takes something familiar and turns it into something unforgettable. It’s not easy to pull off a holiday show that’s both spooky and heartwarming, but they did it, and the IAAPA Brass Ring win proves it.

This show hit all the right notes. It’s fun, it’s festive, and best of all, it brings families together to sing, laugh, and celebrate.

Here’s hoping this sing-along becomes a regular holiday tradition at Walt Disney World. After all, who wouldn’t want to spend the season with Jack, Sally, and a chorus of singing park guests?

Seen it? Loved it? Not so much? Join the conversation and let us know how you rate the show!