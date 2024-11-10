The Reviews for Jollywood Nights Are In, and They’re…

The first version of Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s Jollywood Nights was released last year, and the reviews were disastrous, to say the least. Guests complained about massive wait times for everything, including snacks, and there just wasn’t enough to do.

Disney made some adjustments after the first-night train wreck, but things only got slightly better during Jollywood Night’s 11-day run. Guests still complained that the wait times were too long and there wasn’t enough to do to pay $160 per ticket.

So, guests were hesitant when Disney World announced that Jollywood Nights would be returning this year. While Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom sold out its first night within days, Jollywood Night still hadn’t sold out any of its dates a week before the first party.

However, two days before the first after-hours party at Hollywood Studios, Jollywood Nights sold out its first night on November 9. Guests who couldn’t attend Disney World for the opening night waited to see what changes Disney would make and let other people be this year’s guinea pigs.

So, it’s the next day, and the reviews for Jollywood Nights are in. They’re great. Nearly every guest who took to social media to report on the event positively reacted to the changes that Disney World made for the event.

@FamviaTravel wrote on X:

Honestly what a complete 180* WDW pulled from last years opening night to tonight. The Cast Members seemed to be having fun with everything and enjoyed working the event. Lots more smiles than we saw last year. If you are on the fence: this is your sign to go! Have some great food (don’t skip the chicken empanadas please), meet some unique characters, enjoy a couple shows and have fun with all the glitz and glammer! Don’t expect to walk on to every ride though, for example TSM was an actual 20-30min wait most of the night even with the shows. Our recommendation: GO!

Disney added new characters, meet-and-greets, and new shows for this year’s Jollywood Nights. The latest offerings apparently helped disburse some crowds to make the event more exclusive.

There are 12 more dates for Jollywood Hollywood, and none are sold out yet. The prices for the event range from $159 to $179 per person.

So, if you were on the fence about attending Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios, this may be the year to try it.