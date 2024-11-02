It’s Official! Christmas Has Arrived at Walt Disney World

Somewhere, very far away, the clock struck midnight on Halloween, and just like that, Mariah Carey emerged to proclaim the unofficial start of the Christmas season. And when Mariah declares it, the entire world seems to oblige.

Fall was officially wiped away at 12:01 on November 1, and all of America welcomed the holiday season. It was like the pumpkin spice season never existed.

Never mind that Halloween candy is still in nearly every home in America, and Thanksgiving is still more than four weeks away. Mariah Carey has declared it, so now it’s Christmas season.

And the Walt Disney World Resort is no different. Once Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween at the Magic Kingdom ended on October 31, fall ended, and Christmas took over the parks.

Disney shared videos of thousands of cast members transforming the parks from Halloween to Christmas on social media. Christmas had officially arrived when guests entered the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

With the arrival of Christmas at the parks come new snacks and after-hours parties. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom and Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios start the weekend of November 8.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is sold out for the first few November dates, but all of the December dates and most at the end of November are still available. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party allows guests into the Magic Kingdom with shorter wait times, smaller crowds, special meet-and-greets, and parades/shows. But the best part of the entire night is when it snows on Main Street, U.S.A.

Jollywood Night is entering its second year at Hollywood Studios. The first year was uneven, at best. Guests complained about wait times for meet-and-greets and food throughout the party.

As the party went on, Disney seemed to have ironed out some of the issues, but fans appeared to have a wait-and-see attitude toward the Hollywood Studios event. None of the Jollywood Nights nights are sold out yet.

Even if you can’t get into one of the after-hours parties, and the price may keep you out, visiting Disney World for the Christmas decorations is worth it. Don’t forget the hotels either, as work continues on the gingerbread houses at Boardwalk and Disney’s Grand Floridian.

If you’re a fan of fall, it’s officially over. Mariah and Disney World have said so. Enjoy the next two months of Christmas at home or at Disney parks.