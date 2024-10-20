Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Was Swamped This Fall Weekend—and Another Surprise Weekend Is Coming

Crowds on Main Street, U.S.A. in Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: s.yume, Flickr

It’s been a strange year for the Walt Disney World Resort. The resort has seen an uneven crowd level throughout the year, especially during holidays.

Crowds at Disney's Hollywood Studios at night.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

Disney World saw record-low crowds this year during Spring Break and Fourth of July weekend. Memorial Day and Labor Day also saw low crowd levels.

These inconsistencies make using a Disney World crowd calendar useless. This weekend showed how difficult it can be to predict crowds when planning your Disney World vacation.

This weekend, massive crowds descended on Disney World; some rides had their longest wait times in months. Rides at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom saw wait times well over an hour. But why were the wait times and crowds so large on a random October weekend?

The higher crowds this weekend result from dozens of states having Fall Break this week. With several days off and Walt Disney World offering a discounted hotel process, the crowd level has picked up for this weekend.

Guests heading to the Walt Disney World Resort can enjoy the final weeks of EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets.

Large states like California, Texas, and several other southern states have Fall Break this week. With relatively low temperatures and no hurricane threat, it’s the perfect weekend for a Disney vacation.

Festive Halloween decorations at Disney World showcase a large Mickey Mouse pumpkin surrounded by autumn leaves. Colorful buildings line the street under a partly cloudy sky, with an American flag visible in the background, capturing the vibrant spirit of the season.
Credit: Inside the Magic

However, this isn’t the only random weekend to see higher crowds this fall, and it’s not the weekend you expect.

Upcoming High Crowd Weekends

Thanksgiving Weekend will be very busy at the Walt Disney World Resort this year. According to Google data, Central Florida was the highest-searched destination for Thanksgiving weekend.

However, another unexpectedly busy weekend will be at Disney World in November. After Election Day, the Mid-Atlantic states will have a mini-break for Teacher’s Conventions.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, dressed in festive holiday attire, stand in front of a large, decorated Christmas tree. They are surrounded by colorful, wrapped gifts, and twinkling lights adorn the scene. Snow appears to be gently falling in the nighttime setting.
Credit: Disney

Disney World will be decorated for the Christmas holiday. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays is going full steam, and it is the first weekend for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

So, while this weekend’s crowd levels may have come as a surprise, you now know that the second weekend in November will also have unusually high wait times and crowds.

