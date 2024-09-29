You’re Going To Want To Avoid Disney World in November

So far, 2024 has been pretty lean for the Walt Disney World Resort. With the post-COVID crowds starting to dwindle, Disney World has seen some of its lowest crowd levels since before the pandemic.

In the past, it was helpful to use a crowd calendar to predict the exact level of attendance at a Disney Park, but this year has been vastly different. Disney World has seen some significant attendance dips, especially around a holiday weekend, with this year’s Fourth of July being the lowest attendance in nearly a decade.

Despite the low crowds so far this year, there is reason for Walt Disney World to be optimistic. According to a recent release of Google’s data, Disney World should expect a significant bump coming in November.

Google searches showed that Central Florida was the most visited destination for November and Thanksgiving weekend. It makes sense that visitors would want to come to Florida during that month.

The weather in Central Florida is near perfect during November, with temperatures between 75 and 80 every day. By Thanksgiving weekend, hurricane season has passed, ensuring your vacation will not be interrupted.

There are also plenty of reasons to visit the Walt Disney World Resort during November. The month offers significant discounts on rooms and ticket prices, but it’s also the beginning of the Holiday season at the parks.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom kicks off on November 8, but that’s the only date already sold out. Jollywood Nights also starts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November.

If you don’t want to pay for the special events at Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, plenty of other holiday events are happening throughout the resort. Taking your Disney Vacation during November allows you to enjoy the holiday season without the massive increase in crowd level that comes with Christmas week.

However, many Disney fans had the same idea and chose to book a different holiday rather than wait for Christmastime.

So, if you expected the low crowds at Disney World to continue through Thanksgiving week, you might be in for a surprise. If the Google data is believed, the theme park crowd level is about to pick up for the holiday season.