For the past few months, the main story surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort has been the drop in attendance. This April was the lowest month since the start of the Pandemic, and the attendance figures haven’t rebounded since then.

It’s gotten so bad that Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors at his earnings call this week that Disney World and Disneyland were suffering from a post-pandemic correction. Essentially, it was Iger’s way of saying that attendance at Disney World has dropped significantly.

While we’ll never know just how low the crowds are at Walt Disney World (Disney does not release specific crowd numbers), some new figures have revealed something quite telling about the state of Disney World and the rest of the Central Florida tourism industry.

According to new data released this week, Orange County tax revenues jumped almost two percent in June over last year. According to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond, June hotel tax collection taxes were up 5.7 percent over May.

So, what does this all mean? There are two possible explanations for this jump: guests are coming to Central Florida, and they just aren’t going to the Walt Disney World Resort or fewer guests are coming, but they are spending significantly more money for hotel rooms.

The more logical explanation is that guests come to Central Florida for its other theme parks while spending less time at Disney World.

However, with Universal Orlando Resort opening Epic Universe next year, it has also seen a drop in theme park revenue.

The Walt Disney World Resort and the Universal Orlando Resort have marketed themselves to higher-end guests, seemingly paying off. However, it keeps the average guests from coming to the theme parks more often after being priced out.

Despite attendance being down, the parks *feel* packed because there’s less to do than ever. Disney has cut back on entertainment and live shows, and due to maintenance cuts, rides are breaking down more than ever. Fewer people in the parks all trying to do the same 5 things. https://t.co/6m746K3T2N — Chris Wakefield (@wakefieldreport) August 8, 2024

These issues are going to get worse in the coming months, according to Visit Orlando.

Coming Months

Unlike last year, which saw a summer swoon followed by a return to normalcy in the fall and winter, Disney World’s attendance downturn may last through the remainder of the year, according to Visit Orlando.

Visit Orlando’s President and CEO Casandra Matej said in a statement to Florida Politics:

Our data shows that Orlando’s Hotel Demand for the third quarter from July to September is expected to lag slightly behind last year, with on-the-books room nights trailing by 1%. Short-term rentals are pacing 3% ahead in demand. Advance airline ticket sales for Q3 are up 5.4% from the same time last year, with increases in both domestic and international markets, suggesting a potential surge in short-term hotel bookings for August/September.

This data suggests that people will still be coming, but not nearly as many as in the past. The outrageous pricing for a Walt Disney World and Univeral Orlando Resort vacation may have something to do with this.

The data suggests that more people are staying offsite at apartment/home rentals in Orange County to make the trip less expensive.

Despite big things around the corner from Epic Universe and assuming that Disney World will have some significant announcements at D23, crowds are simply priced out of vacation right now.

Since Disney has no plans to lower costs, this trend could continue for a while.

What’s your story? Have Disney World vacations gotten too expensive for your family?