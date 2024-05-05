Historical Onslaught Predicated, Disney and Universal Parks Warned as Unprecedented Surge To Strike Parks

The Walt Disney and Universal theme parks are bracing for what one organization calls “a summer for the record books” regarding visitors hitting the theme parks.

International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Projects One of the Busiest Summers on Record for Disney, Universal Theme Parks

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) anticipates a surge in summer attendance at theme parks, as announced by the trade association on Tuesday.

IAAPA projects a 2% increase in theme park visitation in North America and a 7% rise in consumer spending. Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA headquartered in Orlando, attributes this growth to the rising popularity of family-friendly entertainment and attractions focused on animals.

During a SeaWorld Orlando‘s Bayside Stadium presentation, Wahl highlighted visitors’ willingness to spend more time enhancing their park experiences for special occasions. “People are willing to spend more on the parks because they want to make those days extra special,” Wahl noted. “We have more and more upscale premier experiences where people are willing to spend.”

He cited perks such as front-of-line access, upscale dining options, and animal encounters as particularly enticing to park visitors. IAAPA’s diverse membership includes representatives from theme parks, water parks, zoos, family entertainment centers, museums, manufacturers, suppliers, and other attractions-related businesses across more than 100 countries.

Upcoming additions to Central Florida theme parks include the introduction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at Magic Kingdom, the Penguin Trek roller coaster at SeaWorld, and DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios. Universal Studios will debut a new lagoon show titled “CineSational” and an in-park parade named “Universal Mega Movie Parade.”

Wahl expressed confidence in the potential for increased domestic and international tourism, driven by the investment programs of major theme park operators such as Universal, SeaWorld, and Disney. “If you look at the investment program that Universal does, that SeaWorld does, that Disney does with their big announcements, I’m pretty confident that we will see a rise in international tourism as much as domestic tourism,” Wahl remarked.

WDW, Disneyland, Universal Parks Guests Prepare: A Busy Summer Lies Ahead

With the anticipated increase in theme park attendance and consumer spending predicted by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), guests visiting Disney World and Universal Orlando should prepare for a potentially crowded summer season. As more families opt for leisure activities and attractions, including animal-oriented experiences and family-friendly entertainment, the parks will likely see more visitors.

To brace for the influx of guests, Disney World and Universal Orlando may implement strategies to manage crowd levels and enhance guest experiences. This could include adjusting park operating hours, expanding capacity limits where feasible, and offering additional entertainment options to distribute crowds throughout the parks.

Guests should anticipate longer wait times for popular attractions and dining venues and increased competition for accommodations and dining reservations. Planning by booking tickets and making reservations in advance can help mitigate some of the challenges associated with higher attendance.

Moreover, visitors should stay updated on new offerings and attractions debuting at the parks, such as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride at Magic Kingdom and DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios. Exploring these new experiences may provide opportunities to avoid crowds at more established attractions.

Overall, while the summer season promises exciting adventures and experiences at Disney World and Universal Orlando, guests should be prepared for larger crowds and plan accordingly to make the most of their visit.