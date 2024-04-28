Disney World Transportation Suspended at Resort Indefinitely

The Walt Disney World Resort is facing the suspension of one of its most unique transportation systems.

Despite being stretched across 27,000 acres, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, is surprisingly easy to get around. From transportation systems like the bus service–which takes guests to and from the parks and their hotels–to the newer Disney Skyliner, a Disney experience is not usually complete without the announcement that you’re “on your way to the Magic Kingdom…”

While the bus service connects guests resort-wide, the Disney Skyliner, which opened in 2019 at Disney World, gives guests the opportunity to ride from Disney’s Hollywood Studios or the International Gateway at EPCOT to four select hotel resorts: Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Aside from the buses, the Skyliner, and the famous monorail, guests can maneuver across the resort to parks like Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom using Minnie Vans or their own vehicles. Buses will even take guests into the vibrant hub of Disney Springs. Another unique mode of transport also gets guests from their hotel to the merchandise delights of World of Disney at Springs.

Water transportation is available across Disney World, and guests staying at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, or Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter can board the Sassagoula River Cruise to visit Disney Springs.

However, according to cast members via a report from Kenny the Pirate, the Sassagoula River Cruise has been suspended indefinitely due to low water levels. The reasoning behind the suspension is not uncommon, however. The closure commenced on April 27, 2024, with a cast member telling the outlet it is expected to be suspended for several days.

One of the perks of staying at a resort like Disney’s Port Orleans – Riverside or French Quarter (the only place to get the original Disney World beignets), is the having the use of the Sassagoula River Cruise. Of course, no Disney experience will ever be the same when vacationing at the most visited theme park resort in the world, and guests must adapt to change, but hopefully, the water transportation option will be back operational soon.

Nature-driven events are commonplace at Disney World due to its location in the tropical climate of Florida. The resort, thus, is well-equipped for changes to operations if rain, storms, or heat overtake the parks. Sometimes, transportation suspensions or delays aren’t nature-driven at all but can be caused by the guests themselves or through technical malfunctions.

There have been physical altercations on the Magic Kingdom ferryboat, and the Disney Skyliner is known for encountering long delays, leaving guests suspended in the air for multiple hours at a time.

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney's Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs.