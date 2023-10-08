Guest Involved in Viral Disney World Fight Speaks Out, Unregretful

A young woman involved in a viral fight at Walt Disney World Resort recently spoke out on TikTok, sharing her side of the story. The guest claimed she defended her mother after a stranger attacked her on the Magic Kingdom ferryboat.

Magic Kingdom Ferryboats

Water taxis operate between Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge. Ferryboats connect the Transportation and Ticket Center to Magic Kingdom Park.

“Turn your travel into a treat on our fleet of boats that’s an attraction in itself,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Take in the scenery and relax with welcome breezes as you sail around Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake. Feel the wind in your hair and the magic in the air as you cruise Crescent Lake and Lake Hollywood. Water taxis and ferries sail to and from Magic Kingdom Park. Most routes run on 15- to 30-minute intervals.”

If watercraft service is unavailable, guests can take the Monorail or a Disney bus to Magic Kingdom Park.

A Fight at Walt Disney World Resort

@haileyssecrettiktok on TikTok spoke out this week after allegedly participating in what she called a “viral” fight at Walt Disney World Resort. In a short video, the guest claimed to have defended her mother from a stranger on the Magic Kingdom ferry:

@haileyssecrettiktok to be fair she slapped my mom so i ran up ♬ original sound – Yoncé

“When there’s a viral video out there of me fighting at disneys ferry boat,” she wrote before sarcastically calling herself “ms. treat people with kindness.”

“To be fair she slapped my mom so I ran up,” she added.

The TikToker appears to be referring to this 2021 incident:

Though they seem to be the same person in the video, Inside the Magic cannot confirm that this is the fight the TikToker referenced. They did not share a link to the viral clip.

It’s unknown if the guest was punished for participating in a fight on the Magic Kingdom ferryboat. Guests have been banned from the Disney theme parks for similar behavior.

If you witness violence at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, or a Disney Resort hotel, do not intervene. Notify the nearest Disney cast member who can de-escalate the situation or dispatch authorities.

