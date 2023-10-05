Disney Hotel Guests Held Hostage by Maintenance Staff Overnight

A night at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort quickly turned sour for recent Walt Disney World Resort guests, who shared a video of their experience on TikTok.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is the sister Disney Resort hotel to Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort. The three are Value Resort hotels and typically offer the best Resort hotel room rate at Walt Disney World Resort (besides an empty campsite at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campgrounds!).

“Let the rhythm move you at this Resort hotel that pays homage to some of the world’s most popular music genres, including country, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, calypso and Broadway-style show tunes,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Large-sized, music-inspired icons outside and subtle song-and dance surprises inside provide a harmonious setting for music lovers of all ages.”

The Disney Resort hotel is home to Guitar and Piano-shaped pools, playgrounds, and the Intermission Food Court. Unlike most Value Resort hotels, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort offers spacious family suites that sleep up to six guests.

Maintenance Nightmare

TikTok user Becca (@cats.castles.crafts) shared a video from her long night at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, which began after her group returned from Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. After an exhausting day at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom Park, the guests wanted to shower and crash into bed. Instead, a broken shower held them hostage, made worse by slow maintenance staff.

In the video, the exhausted guests forced themselves to stay awake while they waited for maintenance cast members. It was a long wait.

“POV you just got back to the resort after spending 14 hours at EPCOT and Mickey’s Not So Scary and now you have to wait an hour for the maintenance person to come fix your shower so you don’t have to sleep in the bed still coated in the Disney day funk,” Becca wrote.

“Its always something with these d*mn resorts,” she added.

Her roommate, Marissa (@mamarail_marissa), commented that the guests eventually solved the issue independently, figuring out how to open a previously stuck shower drain.

“The maintenance [people] still took WAY too long,” Becca said.

“True, I mean, what else are they doing at 2 am?” Marissa replied.

The guests weren’t alone. Other Disney Parks fans recalled similar late-night experiences with Disney Resort hotel maintenance.

“Omg that was me about toilet and shower were leaking,” @fantasmic.kit wrote.

“We didn’t have hot water for about a day,” said @ashleylandreth31. “Terrible after getting soaked waiting on the Skyliner…”

Have you had maintenance issues at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.