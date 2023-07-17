From starting your Walt Disney World Resort vacation with Disney Resort early check-in, to enjoying the perks of Walt Disney Resort packages. Staying at Disney Resort is so much fun. Staying on the Disney Property at Resorts like Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, Port Orleans French Quarter Disney World Resort, or Yacht Club Resort, you’ll never be far from a Disney Park.

You needn’t be a Disney Vacation Club Member to enjoy special perks outside the theme Park at a Disney Resort Hotel. We’ve discussed the fun perks of staying at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel. Let’s get into even more delightful Disney Resort experiences you may not know about.

The Best Disney Resort to Stay At Marco Polo and Pool Play at The Yacht & Beach Club Disney World Yacht Club Resort is my all-time favorite Disney World Resort. The activity counselors at Disney Pools make a Resort day even more fun. Games of name that tune, Marco Polo, sharks and minnows, and additional activities like tie-dyeing are fun for kids to participate in while parents lounge poolside. Activity counselors are on staff at most Disney Resorts. Yacht Club also scores points for being within walking distance of EPCOT’s World Showcase via the International Gateway.

Things to do at the Animal Kingdom Lodge Animal Watching at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort

Are you wondering what to do at Animal Kingdom Lodge besides enjoying a great meal, drinks, and a tour of the Resort? You can get a taste of Disney's Animal Kingdom at this Resort for no additional cost! Head to one of the observation decks outside the hotel to watch the animals meander the savanna. You'll see wart hogs, giraffes, zebra, ostrich, and more while you relax outside this Disney Deluxe Resort.

Take A Grand Circle Monorail Tour

An after-dinner spin on the monorail is a fun and low-key evening activity that can last as long as you choose. Seeing Cinderella Castle, the sparkling Electrical Water Parade on Seven Seas Lagoon, and the beautifully lit reports on the monorail line is a relaxing way to spend an hour between dinner and evening activities.

Taking A Christmas Décor Tour of Disney Resorts

For Christmas junkies like me, there is no better place to get in the holiday spirit than at Walt Disney World. During holiday visits, I love setting aside a day for a self-guided decoration tour of the resorts. This day plan has no ticket price or schedule and allows you to take in all the beauty of the themed decorations at Disney Resorts. Using Resort transportation to travel between resorts makes the day stress-free and even more fun.

What is the Cheapest Disney Resort to Stay At? Channeling Merida at a Fort Wilderness Resort Archery Lesson

Did you know there are archery courses at Walt Disney World? These ninety-minute courses allow Guests seven and older to learn the technique of compound bow shooting and put their skills to the test with target practice. Archery classes are held at Fort Wilderness Resort. If you add this to your vacation to-do list, you’ll find a Map of Fort Wilderness Resort here. This affordable Resort is close to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Magic Kingdom Park.

What is on Disney Boardwalk Watching the EPCOT Resorts Whiz Past as You Ride a Surrey Bike Around the Boardwalk

Renting a surrey bike at any Disney Resort is a fun experience; riding around the Disney Boardwalk and EPCOT Resorts is especially thrilling. Wondering What is a Surrey bike? These are double or 4-seater bike rigs where a group can harness shared pedal power to ride together. You'll whiz past the stores at Disney Boardwalk and get an up-close view of Lake Buena Vista, FL. If you are wondering what is on Disney Boardwalk, check out more about the can't-miss spots here.

Hitting the Pool for an Evening Swim Under the Volcano at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The Polynesian Village Resort has gorgeous pools that overlook Seven Seas Lagoon. The main pool has a zero-entry point, gorgeous deck chairs, and a Hawaiian volcano. An evening swim under the stars to the sounds of the Electrical Water Parade is hard to beat. Couple it with a frosty Dole Whip from the nearby Pineapple Lanai, and you have the components of a perfect evening!

Celebrating at Chef Mickey’s Buffet at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

For many families, a trip to Walt Disney World is incomplete without a meal at Chef Mickey’s. The buffet offers an array of American-style foods to please every palate in the family. Every half hour, Guests are invited to join in the celebration as servers and characters lead the celebration song with lots of singing, dancing, and napkin twirling. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a beautiful Disney Deluxe Resort right on the monorail line within walking distance from Magic Kingdom and near Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Savor Delicious Beignets and Coffee During an Early Morning Trip to Sassagoula Float Works Factory at Port Orleans French Quarter

There is something about welcoming the day with piping hot coffee and sugary beignets that seems like classic Walt Disney World. One of my top reasons for staying at Port Orleans Riverside is easy access to Sassagoula Float Works Factory quick service dining options. Beignets are just one of the many delicious dishes they offer. Port Orleans Resort is an excellent choice for Guests that want easy access to Disney Springs. Boat service to and from this hot Disney spot is available from this Disney Moderate Resort.

Fly Down Any of the Disney Waterslides

Disney Resorts boast some incredible water slides catering to all ages and preferences. The Yacht & Beach Club shipwreck slide, The Polynesian Volcano slide, the Coronado Springs jaguar slide, and Port Orleans French Quarter’s Sea Serpent slide are my all-time slide favorites at Walt Disney World.