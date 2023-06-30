There is more to Walt Disney World Resort than the theme Parks. You need not visit Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, or EPCOT to have fun; there are fantastic activities at your Disney Resort Hotel! Do you know about these charming experiences at Disney Resorts?

Screen A Movie Under the Stars at All-Star Sports

Staying in can still be fun. A movie under the stars is a perfect option—Resorts screen outdoor Disney movies on beaches, lawns, and fields on the Resort property. At All-Star Sports, Guests can assemble to watch a movie on the football field and unwind from the Disney Park day. If you want to snag a snack, the All-Star Sports food court is nearby.

Have A Tropical Feast at Ohana at Polynesian Village Resort

Visit Ohana for an incredible bottomless feast of Hawaiian dishes. Ohana’s claim to fame is the excellent fire-grilled meats, but Guests are also obsessed with the Polynesian noodles and bread pudding. This table service meal is one of my favorite Disney experiences.

Shop On an Old-Fashioned Boardwalk near Disney BoardWalk Resort

The Disney BoardWalk is perfectly themed and suited for wandering. An afternoon or evening at the BoardWalk is an excellent option for Guests exploring a different part of the property, eating, drinking, shopping, playing, and relaxing. Leaving World Showcase for a few hours of fun on the BoardWalk during an EPCOT Park day is a great way to have fun.

Campfire Character Time at Fort Wilderness Resort

Join Chip and Dale for a fun campfire sing-along under the stars at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground. Bring your own smore kit or purchase them from the Resort store to toast dessert on the bonfire. This character meet is free for Guests at the Resort and is a great low-risk way to meet characters if you are unsure how your little ones will react at a Disney World character dining experience.

Take A Carriage Ride Through The Pines of Port Orleans Resort Riverside

Unwind At the Spa or Get a Hole In One at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Relaxing in a Disney spa or on the Disney golf course is unique. Guest services can book spa services and assist golfers in securing tee times, lessons, and transportation to the golf course.

Experience a Once in a Lifetime Meal at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Dining at Victoria and Albert’s is an incredibly captivating experience that any Disney foodie will love. This elite dining experience is a highly sought-after spot with limited reservation space. Secure your table as early as possible to experience Disney dining at its best.

Wind Down in a Fireside Rocking Chair at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge lobby is one of my all-time favorite Walt Disney World Resort lobbies. The rustic décor, American artifacts displayed across the lobby, and the massive fireplace surrounded by rocking chairs are perfectly themed and irresistible. Resting near a roaring fire in a comfy rocking chair at the end of a long winter theme Park day is super relaxing. If you are a Disney Vacation Club member, the Boulder Ridge Villas at this deluxe Resort is an incredible lodging option.

Start a Monorail Bar Crawl at Contemporary Resort

Sample the most delicious cocktails on a Disney World monorail bar crawl that starts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Start at Outer Rim, head to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and finish at Grand Floridian Resort with a visit to Enchanted Rose Lounge.

You can find the monorail map of Disney World here. Want to stay at this Disney Deluxe Resort? Contemporary Resort is home to Resort rooms and Disney Vacation Club property. Check out the Disney Contemporary Resort package deals online. Contemporary Resort availability can get busy, so book early!

These are just a few charming experiences you can have at Disney Resorts. Watch Inside the Magic for more Resort suggestions at other favorites like Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, and even Saratoga Springs!