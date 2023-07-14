If you, too, have become enthralled in the world of James Cameron’s Avatar, you are not alone. With big names in the cast of Avatar 2 like Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, and Sigourney Weaver, it’s no wonder Avatar: The Way of Water was an incredible hit. Lucky for Avatar fans, Avatar 3 and Avatar 4, have both been confirmed and will be released in 2026 and 2028.

The world of Pandora is so vast that I’m excited to (hopefully) learn more about the unique ecosystems in this series and the interesting people that live in them. Until the newest movies are released, I’ll rewatch Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+.

If you want to immerse yourself in Disney’s world of Avatar, plan a trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme Park. Walt Disney World Resort is located near Orlando, FL., in Bay Lake, FL. Disney World of Avatar is in the newest Walt Disney World Park – Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Animal Kingdom Park is divided into six sections: The Oasis, Discovery Island, Africa, Asia, DinoLand U.S.A, and Pandora: The World of Avatar.

The newest section of this Disney Park is (you guessed it) Pandora: The World of Avatar. This magical section of the Park opened in summer 2017 and is a Pandora-themed section that delivers sights, sounds, smells, food, and attractions from the Avatar movies. You’ll wander under stunning floating mountains, feel the mist of waterfalls and hear the music of the forest as you tour this section of the Park.

Pandora is home to my favorite quick service dining spot in the Park. Satu’li Canteen. Located near Navi River Journey, this military mess hall looks like something straight out of the movie with a mix of military design scaffolding in a building decorated with traditional Na’vi touches. Indoors, you’ll notice a yummy-smelling fire pit where you can see the meat roasting fresh for serving. You can even use Mobile Order to streamline your ordering process. There is no wrong choice on this menu. Still, I always get the combination grain bowl to enjoy juicy beef and chicken.

Na’vi River Journey It’s time for a ride. Float down the river through a bioluminescent forest as the jungle comes alive around you. Walt Disney Imagineering really outdid themselves with this ride. It’s so immersive and authentic. This slow-moving boat ride is defiantly the least popular in this section of the Park compared to its thrilling counterpart. Still, Na’vi River Journey is a great way to walk into the Avatar story. I never skip a chance to experience this incredible storybook ride.

Flight of Passage Wish you could soar through the skies like Jake Sully? Head over to Flight of Passage for a thrilling and fantastic ride experience, unlike anything you’ve seen before. This Alpha Centauri Expedition guided tour brings Guests into the story of conservation, exploration, and research. You’ll feel the breathing banshee, smell the foliage of Pandora and experience the rush of dips as you sail through the air. How Much Does the Avatar Flight of Passage Cost?

As you may imagine, Avatar Flight of Passage is the most popular attraction in Animal Kingdom Park, so wait times climb quickly. Vising this ride during extra magic hours will help your wait time a bit, but overall, the wait times for this show-stopping ride will always be lengthy. For this reason, you may want to consider purchasing an individual lightning lane pass for this ride. The price of Avatar Flight of Passage lighting lane varies by the day based on demand but generally runs $12-$17 per person. As a repeat Disney World visitor, I rarely feel the push to “see it all” during the day, so I’m not a fan of paying for Disney Genie+ or lightning lane for my family. The exception to the rule is this incredible ride.