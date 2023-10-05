Family Alleges Disney World “Forced” Them Into “Traumatic” Ride Experience

A family vowed never to return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios after what they called a “traumatic” experience on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is a unique elevator drop tower ride in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris Resort. Disneyland Resort’s version of the ride was rethemed to Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! for Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

“Hurtle up and down aboard a haunted elevator-style lift. You’re about to enter… The Twilight Zone!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era.”

“Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since.”

“Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?”

Traumatic Experience

A typical ride on The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror became an absolute nightmare for Reddit user u/FartyMcPooPants and their family. After convincing their daughter that the ride was safe after an earlier breakdown, they boarded the attraction.

“First ride of the day, we broke down on Mickey and Minnies Runaway Railway which scared her,” the guest recalled. “Then we got a fast pass and used it for Tower of Terror.”

“We got stuck in pitch black with no announcements for 30 minutes,” they continued. “We also had no idea if we were in a position to drop at any time… We thought for sure we’d be taken off the ride, but we were forced to go through with it which we did not want to do at all at that point.”

The experience left a lasting mark on the family.

“It was very traumatic and I’m avoiding Hollywood Studios all together this next trip because of it,” the guest concluded.

Have you had a scary experience on a ride at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Share it with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.