A Walt Disney World spot where you can enjoy culinary fun without a Park ticket and without breaking the bank? It’s true – Disney Springs food is delicious, and there are options at various price points for Guests to enjoy. The best food in Disney Springs is hard to choose with such an extensive range of cuisines and dishes available. It makes more sense to subdivide food in Disney Springs into cuisine, dining style, and price to decide how to approach a Disney Springs food map. Let’s talk about the mouthwatering quick service spots I never skip at Disney Springs.

The Disney Springs Quick Service Dining List You Need for Vacation The Basket at Wine Bar George A romantic picnic from The Basket at Wine Bar George is the perfect Disney Property date night. Snag an assortment of small bites and a dessert spread with options like mac and cheese bites, a meat and cheese charcuterie box, a seasonal hand pie, fresh scones, or rolled chocolate pavlova. Pack up your bounty and dine by the waterside at Disney Springs.

The honorable mention at this spot goes to the Queso French Fry Frose Combo for $21.

4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck

Disney Springs Mexican food is not abundant, but of the choices available, the quality is excellent. Disney Springs food trucks provide a fun way to eat on the go during the shopping day. My favorite truck choice is the 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck. You’ll get a fun Tex-Mex Barbecue hybrid when you have one at this spot. My menu must-haves at this Walt Disney World Resort spot are the Taco Cone, which is filled with your choice of filling, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico, queso, cilantro, jalapeño, and a lime wedge.

Chicken Guy!

If you are craving chicken tenders during your Disney Springs day, there is only one place to consider – Chicken Guy! This Guy Fieri spot is famous for the juicy chicken and overwhelming (in a great way) number of dipping sauce choices. If you would rather choose something besides chicken tenders and fries, why not order the Brown Sugar Barbeque Chicken Sandwich or the Mexican Street Corn Salad Bowl? Dining Note: If you are searching out Vegan food at Disney Springs, you have options. Just check out the dietary differences section of each menu or ask a Cast Member at any Disney Springs restaurant for menu guidance to choose the best meal for your dietary needs.

If you crave a hearty meal, why not dig into barbeque at The Polite Pig? The Slider Trio and BBQ Chicken Salad are some of my favorite starters, along with the juicy Glazed Chicken Wings. I opt for a main course of Polite Pork Shoulder, Smoked Turkey Breast, or Cedar Plank Salmon. But you can’t make a wrong choice when choosing from this menu!

The Daily Poutine

If you’ve never tried poutine, this is your chance! This dish is a favorite menu highlight at Le Cellier in EPCOT World Showcase. Lucky for you, you can enjoy this classic Canadian dish for a cheaper price at The Daily Poutine in Disney Springs Marketplace. Think crunchy French fries topped with smooth, flavorful gravy and melty cheese curds. This dish delivers on all my favorite things. You can choose from Classic Canadian Poutine or one of the fun adaptations of the dish like Korean Barbeque, Italian Poutine, or Butter Chicken Poutine.

Cookes of Dublin Want to eat Fish N’ Chips without a trip to EPCOT World Showcase? You need to check out Cookes of Dublin. Located near Raglan Road table service restaurant, Cookes of Dublin serves hearty food fast for shoppers. My choice on this menu is usually the Cookes Chicken Salad, Hog in a Box, or the signature Famous Fish N’ Chips. Morimoto Asia Street Food If you are craving Asian food at Disney Springs, you must drop by the Morimoto Asia Street Food Stand. This spot serves up-tasting size portions of a few of the menu favorites from the Morimoto Asia table service restaurant. Choose from Ginger Chicken Ramen, Morimoto Baby Ribs, or Juicy Pork Egg Rolls and enjoy it outside at The Landing in Disney Springs. Marketplace Snacks

If you want a sweet treat between shops at the Disney Marketplace, visit Marketplace Snacks. The sweet and fluffy bubble waffles melt in your mouth as you enjoy these chocolate, strawberry, and whipped cream dolloped treats.

The Front Porch

If you were thinking of searching fast food near Disney Springs, why not just find a place you’ll get excellent comfort food, fast? The Front Porch is an often-overlooked spot at Disney Springs West Side. Located between the Concert Hall and the House of Blues you’ll find a fun hidden eatery. You’ll enjoy smoked southern menu favorites like BBQ Chicken Salad, Smokehouse Nachos, and BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwiches.

The great news is that we hit some delicious quick service restaurant spots in this article. The better news is that this is just a sampling of the options to enjoy during your Disney Springs day outside the theme Park. Italian food at Disney Springs, extraordinary Disney Springs Burgers (d luxe burger is fantastic), and more sweet treats are everywhere. When you aren't playing in Disney's Hollywood Studios, exploring Animal Kingdom, or relishing the Fantasyland fun in Magic Kingdom, you can have great fun at Disney Springs.