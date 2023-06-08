Disney Suspends Water Taxi Service at Walt Disney World

One of the most unique ways to traverse the ever-expanding Walt Disney World Resort has recently been shut down.

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests may be wondering what the fastest mode of transportation is from one point to another. With the Resort coming in at a whopping 27,000 acres, it’s no surprise Guests will want to ensure they’re navigating in the most efficient way possible.

Disney offers several options to Guests looking to traverse “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” including its iconic bus and Monorail services. These can be used to access most of Walt Disney World, including EPCOT, Magic Kingdom and several hotels.

Guests can also use Disney’s Skyliner to get to and from Hollywood Studios and EPCOT incredibly quickly. This is also a super-fun way to get around Walt Disney World, as it goes Guests a unique view of the Parks and hotels on the property.

However, Guests can also travel on the water to several hotels and theme parks.

Guests can use water taxis and either water-based modes of transportation to access various parts of the Walt Disney World Resort, including Port Orleans, Saratoga Springs, and Old Key West.

These water taxis also take Guests to Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s massive shopping and dining center. Unfortunately, these services have been halted completely.

According to Wdwmagic, low water levels are the culprit and have been causing issues for weeks at the Resort.

The service is expected to return as the rainy season approaches and fills up the water in the canals. Be sure to stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates on this story!

Have you ever used water taxis at Disney World? What’s your favorite way to navigate the Walt Disney World Resort?