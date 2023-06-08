Woman Jumps Off Disney Ride During Emergency Breakdown

A rogue Guest took things into their own hands, hopping out of one of Walt Disney World’s newest attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to so many great rides and attractions. From classics like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to newer adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, Guests will always find something fun and magical around every corner.

One of the newest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort is Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This thrilling roller coaster opened in 2022 at EPCOT and has proven to be incredibly popular as well as highly regarded among Guests and fans.

This attraction pits Guests on a mission to, well, “guard the galaxy” with the loveable misfit crew that is The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Unfortunately, this ride experienced some issues recently, with a video going viral of a complete breakdown.

Shortly after the ride breaks down, work lights come on, and all effects are turned off. This is standard procedure during an evacuation, and Guests are expected to wait until Disney Cast Members approach their ride vehicles and assist them in exiting the ride.

However, one Guest took things into their own hands, exiting the ride on their own terms.

Somehow, the Guest managed to get out of their restraints and hop out of the ride vehicle entirely.

The full video is linked below:

This is something we strongly advise against doing, as it not only puts you in danger but other Geusts as well. Engaging in prohibited activities like this can also result in a total ban from the Disney theme parks.

We aren’t sure what happened to this specific Guest, but please do not do this the next time you happen to experience an evacuation.

