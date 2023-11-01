Guests Fear for Their Lives During Disney Skyliner Failure

A terrified family shared their experience on TikTok after they were trapped hundreds of feet in the air in a Disney Skyliner gondola during a storm.

The Disney Skyliner

The Disney Skyliner is the newest addition to Walt Disney World Resort’s bus, watercraft, and Monorail transportation fleet. Though most convenient for guests staying at a Disney Skyliner Resort, anyone can board a Walt Disney World Skyliner gondola!

The Disney Skyliner travels guests to and from EPCOT International Gateway and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with stations at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

“Cruise around Walt Disney World Resort in style—riding incredible aerial gondolas!” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day…Travel in style in a themed gondola featuring magical Disney touches and details. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites.”

A Terrifying Breakdown

Walt Disney World Resort guest @tsanch17 shared this video from their time trapped in the Disney Skyliner gondola:

“Thank you for your patience,” an automated voice said at the beginning of the video.

“So we got stuck on the Skyliner at Disney,” the guest began. “We’ve been in here for, like, 15-20 minutes, and if you heard the speaker, we’re going to be in here for a little while longer.”

He pointed the camera at a nearby lake.

“I don’t know if you can tell by the water, but it’s a really windy day, so our Skyliner is starting to oscillate, and it’s getting kind of creepy,” the guest concluded.

Though the guest didn’t update after getting off the Disney Skyliner gondola, guests are often gifted bottles of water, and Lightning Lane passes for lengthy downtime like this. No one was reported injured during the breakdown, and Walt Disney World Resort didn’t issue a public statement.

At the time of this article’s publication, the Disney Skyliner was back in operation. Walt Disney World Resort performs routine maintenance on the gondola system, which will close in January for refurbishment.

If you’re ever stuck on any Walt Disney World Resort ride or transportation vehicle, follow instructions, stay seated, and don’t tamper with safety restraints. Disney cast members work efficiently to restart and evacuate broken attractions safely.

