Universal Closes off New Experiences, Attractions to Select Attendees, Report Claims

Universal Orlando Resort has reportedly announced that only a select group of guests will be allowed to experience the new shows, experiences, and attractions this summer.
Universal Orlando Resort to Open New Land, Attractions, and Experiences This Summer
Universal Studios made a series of significant announcements on Monday, revealing the opening date of the highly anticipated DreamWorks Land on June 14. Among the highlights, a new nighttime show celebrating music in movies will debut at Universal Studios on June 14.
This show promises a spectacular experience, utilizing state-of-the-art technology such as 228 fountains reaching heights of up to 131 feet, 4K projection mapping, an original musical score, and an impressive fleet of over 600 drones.
Following this, starting July 3, Universal Studios will host the Universal Mega Movie Parade, billed as the largest daytime parade in Universal Orlando’s history. The parade will feature 13 new floats, nearly 100 performers, special effects, and beloved stories from Universal films.
Experience the enchantment of “Hogwarts Always,” a captivating new projection show inviting guests on a magical journey through the iconic moments of a Hogwarts school year. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hogwarts castle, this mesmerizing spectacle will debut on June 14, 2024, within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.
Additionally, Halloween Horror Nights 33 is set to commence earlier than ever in 2024, promising iconic moments from Ghostbusters, Trolls, Jaws, and Jurassic World, among others, creating an unforgettable experience for guests.
With the news of these new additions to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, Universal is looking to give early access to a select group of guests who will see all this and experience it firsthand: its Annual Passholders.
