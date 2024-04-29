Universal’s Harry Potter Theme Park Expansion to Launch Within Weeks, Disney World Debut Crushed

If you are a fan of Universal Orlando Resort, get ready to have the summer of your life.

For a while, many of us Universal fans have been awaiting the news that the theme park had hinted after posting a slew of social media videos. The first was a time capsule-style video that possessed items from E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Nickelodeon, as well as the new DreamWorks land.

Then, a Shark Tank-style video came out, going off a popular online trend that has been taking over social media by storm.

The TikTok emphasized that the forthcoming announcements would cover not just the unveiling date of the DreamWorks land but also include new shows, parades, the summer tribute store, and additional features, all of which are expected to incorporate the listed intellectual properties.

Today, we finally have the announcements, and Universal did not disappoint.

The IP that has gotten the most love is clearly Harry Potter, with an all-new show coming to Islands of Adventure projected onto Hogwarts called Hogwarts Always, as well as a large spot in the new Universal Studios Florida nighttime show Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

Universal describes the new Harry Potter show, which will therefore expand the land’s offerings as, “Delight in the nighttime extravaganza, Hogwarts™ Always, an incredible new projection show. Enjoy a journey through iconic moments of a year at the beloved school of witchcraft and wizardry, all set against the majestic background of Hogwarts™ castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade™. On select nights.”

The show will feature Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future, Universal Monsters, Transformers, How to Train Your Dragon, E.T., Fast and Furious, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, The Mummy and King Kong.

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular will not just focus on Harry Potter, but Universal has made sure to let guests know that this new extravagant performance will have a dedicated section to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The new press release states, “Thrill to a cinematic journey with stirring soundtracks evoking the mystery and magic of Harry Potter™, the pulse-pounding thrills of Jurassic World, and the gripping suspense of Jaws. On select nights.”

This means that each night, no matter which Universal Orlando Resort theme park you are in, as of June 14th, you will experience a nighttime Harry Potter show.

When discussing Cinesational, reporter Scott Gustin said, “The show will “feature 228 fountains that reach heights up to 131 feet, incredible 4K projection mapping, an original composition featuring newly arranged scores meticulously crafted to each scene, and more than 600 drones.”

Below is a first look at the new show, in which we can clearly see Hogwarts depicted.

NEW: Here's a first look at Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular, debuting June 14 at Universal Orlando Resort. pic.twitter.com/EI0zbs8tkB — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 29, 2024

The new DreamWorks land, which will feature sections dedicated to Trolls, Shrek, and Kung-Fu Panda, will also open on June 14th.

The theme park is warning guests to get ready to “Meet Shrek and splash in his swamp. Scream with laughter on the Trollercoaster. And learn kung fu moves with Po.”

Then, just weeks later on July 3, the Universal Mega Movie Parade will debut. The parade will celebrate movies including E.T., Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, Jurassic World, Illumination’s Minions, Sing, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Gustin shared, “The parade will be Universal Orlando’s biggest daytime parade ever. Nearly 100 performers and 13 new floats including a 16-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man atop the Ghostbusters float and a finale w/ a Gyrosphere, Raptors and the Tyrannosaurus rex aboard the Jurassic World float.” This will certainly be an upgrade from the now-retired Universal Superstar Parade that once roamed the park.

Universal is debuting all of this just days after Disney plans to open up the rest of EPCOT, including Disney CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, which will open June 10, 2024, at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. On June 1, Joy will also be meeting at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; the new Disney Springs drone show Disney Dreams That Soar will debut, ¡Celebración Encanto! will join the EPCOT summer performance lineup, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will begin the 30th anniversary celebration of Disney Animation’s The Lion King.

While this news sounded exciting, Universal has come in and put out Disney’s sparkle with their announcement of an entirely new land, two new shows, and a new parade, all debuting just four days apart from Disney’s summer festivities.

With Universal Orlando Resort also opening Epic Universe in 2025, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will only continue to grow. In the new park, The Ministry of Magic will debut, attracting both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts versions of the ministry.

These new shows will join Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Escape from Gringotts, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, adding to the already existing Potter-presence in the parks.

The lore of Harry Potter will only continue to expand as more film projects are also created.

During the company’s Q4 earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that the initial episode of the Harry Potter TV series is slated to premiere on the Max streaming service in 2026. The series is projected to encompass seven seasons, with each season adapting one of J.K. Rowling’s acclaimed fantasy novels from the bestselling book series. While this will not bring back Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint, it will dive back into the multi-billion dollar series.

Are you excited about Universal’s summer offerings?