Confirmed: ‘Encanto’-Themed Attraction Taking Over EPCOT

Encanto has quickly become one of the most popular movies and franchises inside The Walt Disney Company, and it’s only a matter of time before we see more of it at EPCOT.

EPCOT, which is known for its immersive look at Walt Disney’s original idea for the community of tomorrow, is home to many iconic and beloved attractions, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Soarin’ Around the World, Living with the Land, and Spaceship Earth. The Disney World park is divided into four neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.

While you can enjoy the attractions above– and many more– year-round, there are others that only come for a limited time of the year. Many of these come from the festivals at EPCOT, which include the International Festival of the Arts, the International Festival of the Holidays, and the International Flower & Garden Festival, which is currently going on from now until May 27, 2024.

If you’re visiting EPCOT currently, you’ll want to wait around until closer to dark to see the Encanto-themed take over on Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World Resort. The show was a popular hit last year in its debut, and it’s now back for a limited time. You can view the full show below:

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival comes with many exclusive snacks, drinks, and offerings. In addition to the Garden Rocks Concert Series, one of the most popular offerings during the festival is the chance to look at many cleverly-crafted topiaries around the Disney World park. Here’s a look at the topiaries that are out as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:

Disney Film, Wish (Asha, Valentino and Star) – NEW!

Main Entrance

Main Entrance Figment, Flower Topiaries and Flower Towers

World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza

World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza Huey, Dewey and Louie

World Discovery – Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet

World Discovery – Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet Donald Duck

World Celebration – Near Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Celebration – Near Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy – NEW!

World Discovery – Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

World Discovery – Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Buzz Lightyear

World Discovery – Near Mission: SPACE

Woody, Bo Peep and Her Sheep

World Nature – Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion

World Nature – Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi)

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion Pumbaa and Timon

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion Goofy

Walkway Between Imagination! and World Showcase

Walkway Between Imagination! and World Showcase Bambi and Friends

World Showcase – Near Refreshment Port

World Showcase – Near Refreshment Port Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Pluto

Bridge to World Showcase

Bridge to World Showcase Encanto (Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa)

World Showcase – Between Disney Traders and Port of Entry

Coco (Miguel and Dante) – NEW!

World Showcase – Mexico Pavilion

World Showcase – Mexico Pavilion Anna and Elsa

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion Troll

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion Pandas

World Showcase – China Pavilion

World Showcase – China Pavilion Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

World Showcase – Germany Pavilion

World Showcase – Germany Pavilion Lady and the Tramp

World Showcase – Italy Pavilion

World Showcase – Italy Pavilion Tiana

World Showcase – The American Adventure Pavilion

World Showcase – The American Adventure Pavilion Dragon

World Showcase – Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate

World Showcase – Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

World Showcase – Between France and Morocco Pavilions

World Showcase – Between France and Morocco Pavilions Beauty and the Beast

World Showcase – France Pavilion

World Showcase – France Pavilion Lumiere and Cogsworth

World Showcase – France Pavilion

World Showcase – France Pavilion Butterfly

World Showcase – International Gateway

World Showcase – International Gateway Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger)

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc

World Showcase – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions

World Showcase – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions Geese

World Showcase – Canada Pavilion

Encanto (2021) is a vibrant and heartwarming animated film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Set in Colombia, the movie follows the Madrigal family, who live in a magical house called the Encanto. Each family member possesses a unique magical gift, except for Mirabel, the protagonist. As the only member without a gift, Mirabel struggles with feelings of inadequacy and exclusion within her family. However, when the magic of the Encanto begins to fade, Mirabel embarks on a journey to save her home and discovers her own strength and worth along the way.

The film beautifully captures the essence of Colombian culture, from its colorful landscapes to its lively music and traditions. Through its captivating storytelling and memorable characters, Encanto delivers powerful messages about the importance of family, self-acceptance, and embracing one’s uniqueness. The Madrigal family’s dynamics and struggles resonate with audiences of all ages, making the movie a touching and relatable experience for viewers around the world.

