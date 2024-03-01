Confirmed: ‘Encanto’-Themed Attraction Taking Over EPCOT

Encanto has quickly become one of the most popular movies and franchises inside The Walt Disney Company, and it’s only a matter of time before we see more of it at EPCOT.
EPCOT, which is known for its immersive look at Walt Disney’s original idea for the community of tomorrow, is home to many iconic and beloved attractions, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Soarin’ Around the World, Living with the Land, and Spaceship Earth. The Disney World park is divided into four neighborhoods: World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World Showcase.
While you can enjoy the attractions above– and many more– year-round, there are others that only come for a limited time of the year. Many of these come from the festivals at EPCOT, which include the International Festival of the Arts, the International Festival of the Holidays, and the International Flower & Garden Festival, which is currently going on from now until May 27, 2024.
If you’re visiting EPCOT currently, you’ll want to wait around until closer to dark to see the Encanto-themed take over on Spaceship Earth at Walt Disney World Resort. The show was a popular hit last year in its debut, and it’s now back for a limited time. You can view the full show below:
The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival comes with many exclusive snacks, drinks, and offerings. In addition to the Garden Rocks Concert Series, one of the most popular offerings during the festival is the chance to look at many cleverly-crafted topiaries around the Disney World park. Here’s a look at the topiaries that are out as part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival:
- Disney Film, Wish (Asha, Valentino and Star) – NEW!
Main Entrance
- Figment, Flower Topiaries and Flower Towers
World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza
- Huey, Dewey and Louie
World Discovery – Near Test Track Presented by Chevrolet
- Donald Duck
World Celebration – Near Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
- Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy – NEW!
World Discovery – Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Buzz Lightyear
World Discovery – Near Mission: SPACE
- Woody, Bo Peep and Her Sheep
World Nature – Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion
- Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi)
World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion
- Pumbaa and Timon
World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion
- Goofy
Walkway Between Imagination! and World Showcase
- Bambi and Friends
World Showcase – Near Refreshment Port
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Pluto
Bridge to World Showcase
- Encanto (Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa)
World Showcase – Between Disney Traders and Port of Entry
- Coco (Miguel and Dante) – NEW!
World Showcase – Mexico Pavilion
- Anna and Elsa
World Showcase – Norway Pavilion
- Troll
World Showcase – Norway Pavilion
- Pandas
World Showcase – China Pavilion
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
World Showcase – Germany Pavilion
- Lady and the Tramp
World Showcase – Italy Pavilion
- Tiana
World Showcase – The American Adventure Pavilion
- Dragon
World Showcase – Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate
- Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy
World Showcase – Between France and Morocco Pavilions
- Beauty and the Beast
World Showcase – France Pavilion
- Lumiere and Cogsworth
World Showcase – France Pavilion
- Butterfly
World Showcase – International Gateway
- Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger)
World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion
- Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden
World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion
- Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc
World Showcase – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions
- Geese
World Showcase – Canada Pavilion
Encanto (2021) is a vibrant and heartwarming animated film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. Set in Colombia, the movie follows the Madrigal family, who live in a magical house called the Encanto. Each family member possesses a unique magical gift, except for Mirabel, the protagonist. As the only member without a gift, Mirabel struggles with feelings of inadequacy and exclusion within her family. However, when the magic of the Encanto begins to fade, Mirabel embarks on a journey to save her home and discovers her own strength and worth along the way.
The film beautifully captures the essence of Colombian culture, from its colorful landscapes to its lively music and traditions. Through its captivating storytelling and memorable characters, Encanto delivers powerful messages about the importance of family, self-acceptance, and embracing one’s uniqueness. The Madrigal family’s dynamics and struggles resonate with audiences of all ages, making the movie a touching and relatable experience for viewers around the world.
What do you think of this Encanto attraction at EPCOT? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!