Announced: Disney World Changes 30-Year-Old EPCOT Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort has made some changes to an attraction that spans more than 30 years.

If you head to EPCOT, you’ve likely noticed that the Disney World park is getting ready to kick off its festival season yet again, which will all come to a head with the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival, which began back in 1993, boasts exclusive menu items, beautiful gardens, topiaries, and special offerings that can only be experienced from February 28 through May 27.

One of the most popular offerings during this time is the Garden Rocks Concert Series, which takes place at the America Gardens Theatre with showtimes at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. Just recently, Disney made some changes to the concert series, which will now see Sister Hazel and Fonseca added to the list of performers.

Here’s a look at the complete list of performers for the 2024 Garden Rocks Concert.

The Vybe (February 28 and 29)

Jason Scheff (March 1 and 2)

Richard Marx (March 3 and 4)

Evolution Motown (March 5, 6 and 7)

Berlin (March 8 and 9)

Rick Springfield (March 10 and 11)

Dian Diaz (March 12, 13 and 14)

Modern English (NEW) (March 15 and 16)

Commodores (March 17 and 18)

Foreigners Journey (March 19, 20 and 21)

The Orchestra (March 22, 23, 24 and 25)

Funkafied (March 26, 27 and 28)

Mike DelGuidice (March 29 and 30)

Pointer Sisters (March 31 and April 1)

The Female Collective (April 2, 3 and 4)

Blue October (April 5 and 6)

Crowder (NEW) (April 7 and 8)

Hooligans (April 9, 10 and 11)

Jo Dee Messina (April 12 and 13)

A Flock of Seagulls (April 14 and 15)

M-80’s (April 16, 17 and 18)

Plain White T’s (April 19, 20, 21 and 22)

Champagne Orchestra (April 23, 24 and 25)

Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas (April 26 and 27)

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone (April 28 and 29)

Southbound (April 30 and May 1, 2)

Monsieur Periné (May 3)

Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Magic Juan (May 4)

Raul Acosta & Oro Solido with Luisito Ayala and The Puerto Rican Power Band (May 5)

Fonseca (May 6)

Gilly & The Girl Band (May 7, 8 and 9)

Simple Plan (May 10, 11, 12 and 13)

Element (May 14, 15 and 16)

The Spinners (May 17 and 18)

Sister Hazel (May 19 and 20)

Epic (May 21, 22 and 23)

Lit (NEW) (May 24 and 25)

Casting Crowns (May 26 and 27)

If you’d like to attend one of these concerts, you should know that the venue fills up fast. Many Disney World guests will wait hours prior to the concert just for an opportunity to score a seat.

The only way to guarantee a seat is to purchase a Garden Rocks Concert Series Dining Package. When you book a Garden Rocks Dining Package, you can enjoy a leisurely meal at a beloved EPCOT restaurant and have peace of mind knowing that you also have guaranteed seats at one of the Garden Rocks performances that day.

Dining Package prices vary by restaurant and sell out quickly, so we recommend going ahead and purchasing your package if that’s something you plan to do. Here’s what Disney says about the offering:

“Fabulous food and great music go hand in hand! Festivalgoers can enjoy the best of both worlds by booking a Garden Rocks Dining Package, which includes:

A meal at a participating restaurant Spice Road Table: Meal includes 2 small plates, a shared tagine, a shared dessert platter and a nonalcoholic beverage Other Participating Restaurants: Meal includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert OR a full buffet (where applicable), as well as one nonalcoholic beverage

One (1) guaranteed seat per person to one Garden Rocks concert on the same day”

The participating restaurants include Akershus Royal Banquet Hall, Biergarten Restaurant, Coral Reef Restaurant, Garden Grill Restaurant, Le Cellier Steakhouse, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, Rose & Crown Dining Room, and Spice Road Table.

This year, more than 70 topiaries, featuring a delightful array of Disney characters as well as other figures and whimsical items, will fill the park. As part of the topiary magic, guests can also look forward to seeing everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment, in the newly opened World Celebration Gardens.

Also new this year, guests can look forward to viewing new topiaries from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish, including Asha, Valentino, and the Wishing Star, at the park’s main entrance. And in Mexico, we’re thrilled to share that Miguel and Dante from Disney Pixar’s Coco will take center stage.

There’s plenty to enjoy at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well, but make sure you take advantage of all the special offerings at EPCOT this spring.

Do you plan to be at EPCOT during the International Flower & Garden Festival? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!