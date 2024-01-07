Man Pushes Himself Into Restricted Area During EPCOT Concert

A video of an incident at an EPCOT concert sparked controversy online this week. A guest in a wheelchair snuck into a restricted area at the show, approached, and was asked to move–but some Disney Parks fans felt he should’ve been allowed to stay.

Related: New Dining Package Coming to EPCOT!

EPCOT hosts numerous themed concerts throughout the year at the America Gardens Theatre in The American Adventure World Showcase Pavilion. Each concert series coincides with one of the Disney theme park’s many seasonal festivals, including the Candlelight Processional during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, the Eat to the Beat Concert Series during the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, Disney on Broadway Concert Series during EPCOT Festival of the Arts, and Garden Rocks Concert Series during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Disney Guest @idreamofdisney21 witnessed the incident during an ELO concert at the International Flower & Garden Festival. The guest didn’t share the clip TikTok until this week, asking Disney Parks fans if they thought the man in the wheelchair should’ve been allowed to stay near the stage:

In the video, the man had already made his way up to the stage from his designated wheelchair parking spot. He waved his arms in the air, clearly enjoying the music, but ignored the first Disney cast member who approached him. Another Disney cast member spoke to him for a long time and eventually helped him back to the seating area.

Many Disney Parks fans felt cast members should’ve left the man alone because he was in a wheelchair. Some, which Inside the Magic will not share, made fun of the employee’s physical appearance.

“Seriously….. he wasn’t doing anything dangerous to himself, the band, or others…. wasn’t interrupting or anything…,” @cowboyrideaway wrote.

“He’s just 1 step away from the actual seating area, just let him be,” @beysbeedz said.

@louisrivas998 argued that ELO should’ve spoken up in the guest’s defense: “ELO you guys such watch this and do nothing!!! Could stopped it and give this guy a break!”

But other commenters said the guest needed to follow the rules, regardless of his mobility aid.

“Just because you’re in a wheelchair doesn’t mean you don’t have to follow the rules,” @klutch1967 said. “Plus he’s a distraction to everyone else’s view.”

“If they allowed him to stay and something happened and he couldn’t evacuate property they could get in trouble,” @adventureswithrelay added.

It’s essential to follow all Disney cast members’ instructions when visiting Walt Disney World Resort. Though some rules might be frustrating, they are for everyone’s safety.

What do you think about the interaction in this video from an EPCOT concert? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.