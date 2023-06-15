Broadway’s Original Ariel Returning to Former Role

One of the biggest names on Broadway – the original Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and The Phantom of the Opera‘s 25th anniversary Christine – Sierra Boggess is returning to Broadway – and it’s in a role she’s played before.

Boggess is no stranger to originating Broadway roles; her own breakout role was in a new Broadway show as well. At age 25, Sierra Boggess was selected to play Broadway’s first Ariel in The Little Mermaid, which shot her to Musical Theatre stardom, and quickly landed her the coveted role of Christine Daaé in Phantom.

Now a seasoned Broadway actress, Sierra Boggess’ name is, in itself, a measure of legitimacy – managing to get her in your Playbill is a surefire way to get butts in seats for your show.

Of course, it helps if the musical also has a good story and good music, and so far it seems like this one does.

Sierra Boggess to Return as Mary in ‘Harmony’ on Broadway This Fall

After a successful off-Broadway run, Barry Manilow’s all-new show Harmony will begin previews for its Broadway production this fall, at the Barrymore Theatre on October 18.

Harmony tells the true story of a 1920s-30s German vocal group called The Comedian Harmonists, who became internationally famous – before they antagonized the Nazis.

The book was written by lyricist Bruce Sussman, and the show is being choreographed by Warren Carlyle, who is likely currently best known for his work on the revival of Hello, Dolly!

Sierra Boggess joins a cast that also includes actors Chip Zien and Julie Benko. None of them, however, are playing the titular Comedian Harmonists: Those roles belong to Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey. Boggess plays Mary, the character billed directly underneath the six leads.

It’s an exciting time, both for the cast, and for eager Broadway fans chomping at the bit for new shows – pickings have been slim since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres, grinding development of new would-be Broadway musicals to a halt. We’re still watching the recovery as we speak, as a rash of revivals are slowly replaced by material that has finally had time to be tested off-Broadway.

More news about Harmony will be announced in the coming days.

What Broadway show do you most want to see right now? Are you thinking of adding Harmony to your list? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.