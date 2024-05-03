New Universal Studios Rules Will Keep Certain Guests off Rides

Universal Studios has confirmed even more details ahead of Epic Universe’s opening day.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to a ton of iconic and beloved park experiences, from thrilling roller coasters like Jurassic World VelociCoaster to cherished dark rides like E.T. Adventure. This theme park destination has been a fan-favorite amusement park for decades, successfully competing with other popular locations like LEGOLAND Florida and of course, the Walt Disney World Resort. This competition will continue to heat up, with Epic Universe set to open next year.

Epic Universe was first unveiled in 2019 and will feature dozens of new rides, attractions, and experiences for guests to enjoy. It will also be home to quite a few new lands, all of which will be themed around some of the world’s most recognizable brands, from the How to Train Your Dragon series to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Earlier this week, the Universal Orlando Resort officially revealed Super Nintendo World, a land dedicated to Nintendo and Mario. Guests will be able to explore the Mushroom Kingdom, enjoy some delicious Mario-themed treats, and experience several new rides in this new land. Following the initial announcement, even more details regarding the land’s list of attractions are now being released.

Super Nintendo World made its original debut in 2021 at Universal Studios Japan before being brought over to Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. A third version will be featured at Epic Universe, and this version is expected to be one of the most exciting and unique.

There will be three main attractions featured at Super Nintendo World, each centering on a specific Nintendo character.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (Mario)

Yoshi’s Adventure (Yoshi)

Mine-Cart Madness (Donkey Kong)

Ahead of Epic Universe’s opening day, the resort has released the official height requirements for these three rides. For Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, riders will need to be at least 42 inches tall, or 107 centimeters.

Yoshi’s Adventure is a more family-oriented experience and features a lower height requirement as a result. Riders will need to be at least 36 inches tall, or 92 centimeters.

The height requirements for Mine-Cart Madness are the same: Riders must be at least 36 inches or 92 centimeters tall. Guests under 48 inches will need to be accompanied by a supervising companion to ride any of these attractions.

Epic Universe does not have an official opening date, but Universal has stated the massive new theme park will open sometime in the summer of 2025.

Epic Universe will join both Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, becoming Universal Orland’s third theme park.

Will you be visiting Epic Universe in 2025?