Beloved Animal Stolen From SeaWorld Area, Update Given

This week was an eventful one for one Orlando after their pet was stolen during their trip.

The words “SeaWorld” and “controversy” too often appear in the same sentence. Whether it’s SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, or SeaWorld San Antonio, animal rights activists have drummed up ever-increasing dissent towards its properties due to its use of marine mammals for entertainment.

For most guests, it’s the idea of killer whales (AKA orcas) being kept in captivity that’s particularly problematic. The documentary Blackfish (2013) cast SeaWorld as villains in the story of Tilikum, a killer whale involved in three separate fatal attacks on humans during his lifetime – something filmmakers have suggested was linked to his years in captivity.

Yet another animal controversy has hit the resort this week. This time, however, it has a much happier ending.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, someone’s service dog was stolen directly from Hilton Garden Inn Orlando at SeaWorld – one of SeaWorld Orlando’s official hotels – at 1.30 p.m. yesterday (May 1).

“Please help us reunite Thor with his worried family!” the office wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “This afternoon (May 1) around 1:30 p.m., the vehicle pictured was stolen from the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando at SeaWorld (6850 Westwood Boulevard) with the owner’s service dog, Thor, inside.”

MISSING SERVICE DOG: Please help us reunite Thor with his worried family! This afternoon (May 1) around 1:30 p.m., the vehicle pictured was stolen from the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando at SeaWorld (6850 Westwood Boulevard) with the owner’s service dog, Thor, inside. The stolen… pic.twitter.com/CYUZr2sMWH — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2024

Thor’s owner, who Fox 35 named as Gloria, had reportedly parked her car at the SeaWorld hotel to take care of an errand. She had left the car running to make sure Thor was comfortable and cool in the heat. When she returned five minutes later, both the car and Thor were missing.

Fortunately, with nearby residents on the lookout, Thor was fortunately found just hours later. The dog was walking around a nearby apartment complex when someone recognized him from social media and contacted the sheriff’s office.

UPDATE: THOR IS SAFE! ❤️ We would like to thank our community for your help in the fast and safe recovery of Thor. He was found walking around in an apartment complex a short distance away from the hotel where the car he was in was stolen this afternoon. Someone who saw him… pic.twitter.com/PQycpyHD0M — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 1, 2024

“I assume that he just kept barking and they finally got tired and let him out,” Gloria told Fox 35. “He seemed to be overheated a little bit, but he is black, so the sun gets to him really quickly. But he was excited to finally see me.”

This isn’t the first time someone’s been the victim of theft near SeaWorld. In Texas, guests have frequently complained about cases of vehicular theft at SeaWorld San Antonio, with thousands of dollars worth of stolen property recovered after being stolen from the park in March 2024.

“Future travelers to San Antonio SeaWorld, please do not leave any valuables in your vehicle,” one guest warned on Tripadvisor. “They have [a] lack of security in parking areas & will not answer any questions as for security cameras in parking lots.”

In Florida, theft has been reported as a growing issue in the theme park area, where many are in “vacation mode” and not necessarily as aware of their surroundings as they would be on their home turf. Disney World guests have complained about increasing instances of theft in parking lots, while others have reported being pickpocketed in the parks themselves.

Have you ever been the victim of theft in the Orlando theme park area? Let us know in the comments!