Man Hit by Massive Theft at SeaWorld, Security Levels Questioned

A SeaWorld guest recently became the victim of a massive theft, raising questions of security at the park.

With three parks across the United States (plus a brand-new bonus park operated by Miral in Abu Dhabi), SeaWorld is one of the biggest themed entertainment providers in the world.

Entertainment at SeaWorld

Its first park, SeaWorld San Diego, opened in 1964 with the intention of educating guests about marine life. Sea lions, dolphins, and orcas were the main attractions at this park and its successors, SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Antonio.

Over the years, SeaWorld has started to move away from its focus on animals. While all three parks in the US are still home to orcas, dolphins, and other creatures – which previously included polar bears at SeaWorld Orlando’s Wild Arctic – SeaWorld has faced harsh backlash over the past few years due to the release of the anti-captivity documentary Blackfish (2013).

The documentary primarily focused on SeaWorld Orlando, which was home to the infamous captive orca Tilikum. However, other parks have also felt the brunt of the subsequent decline in support for SeaWorld. That includes SeaWorld San Antonio, where attendance fell from 6.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 6.1 million in 2023.

However, the park still draws in high numbers of guests, thanks in no small part to new attractions. The past few years have seen the theme park welcome Texas Stingray (the tallest, longest, and fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas) and Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster (a double launch coaster).

SeaWorld theft

While SeaWorld San Antonio does its best to still keep guests entertained in the park, it can’t control everything that happens. That proved to be true after a recent incident in its parking lot, which saw a man have all of his car tires stolen.

A video shared on TikTok by user @gucciboom5959 shows him returning to his white SUV in what he states is the SeaWorld San Antonio parking lot. However, when he arrives, he finds it sitting on bricks, minus all four wheels.

The video swiftly racked up over 1 million views and 64,000 likes. In the comments, fellow San Antonio residents claimed this kind of theft is something that comes with living in the city.

“Had that done about three times to me in SA, LMAO,” said user @jorgerickmartinez.

“Welcome to SATX,” commented @ernest.I.87.

Local news outlet San Antonio Current reached out to SeaWorld for comment about the incident – as well as questioning its parking lot security measures. As user @user9617885655899 said, “For the high parking fees they charge, they should have security and cameras.” However, SeaWorld declined to comment.

