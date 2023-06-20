Florida Theme Park Guest Hit by $323,000 Theft

Orlando’s ICON Park is popular with adrenaline junkies – and, so it seems, thieves.

Since 2015, Florida’s ICON Park has become an increasingly busy destination for thrill fans and families alike. Home to over 50 attractions – including the 400-foot tall Orlando Eye (now technically known as The Wheel at ICON Park), a Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum, and a Sea Life aquarium – it welcomes an average of three million visitors a year.

However, the Park has also been plagued by bad luck since its opening. In 2022, ICON Park was the scene of a tragic accident when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride. It was later found that ride operators had manually adjusted the restraint proximity sensors of Sampson’s seat. The ride was demolished in March 2023.

Also in 2022, ICON Park closed Bullseye Blast – a laser tag attraction – shortly after its opening following mass complaints about its insensitivity considering the number of nationwide mass shootings. In December of the same year, ICON Park was also forced to evacuate The Wheel when 62 people were stuck on the attraction after it caught fire.

Now, ICON Park has faced more misfortune as reports emerge of a luxury car being stolen from its valet service.

Cora Johnson – a real estate broker, owner of Wynnmore Realty, and a featured personality on the upcoming reality series Ladies of Orange County – claims that she left her $300,000 Bentley Bentayga with ICON Park’s valet on May 17 to grab dinner on I-Drive. When she returned to collect the car two hours later, it was missing.

Johnson told Orlando News 6 that the attendant on duty said her car had been taken but that he didn’t call the police following the incident.

“He just gave me a dumbfounded look. I said, ‘Did you call the (explicit) police?’” said Johnson. “He’s like, ‘Well, they knocked the cones down.’ I said, ‘You’re more worried about the cones than our almost $300,000 car?’”

The valet attendant explained that the lockbox containing the car’s keys had been pried open and broken into. This follows a series of high-end luxury vehicle thefts from various valet services around Orange County in recent months.

Johnson claims that the car contained more than $23,000 of belongings, including a MacBook, a Louis Vuitton suitcase and duffel, a Chanel purse, Versace slippers, and a Gucci belt.