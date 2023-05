Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure offer a wide range of souvenirs at varying price points so that every Guest can bring home a memory of their magical vacation. Some are even free, like first-timer and birthday buttons! But for one TikToker, these merchandise options weren’t enough. Instead, they wanted their own piece of a classic Disney ride.

TikTok account @_disney._stuff_ shared the video from @piccolo, who filmed a member of their party scooping up water from Splash Mountain:

“What’s the point of doing this?” the Disney Parks fan asked.

When Splash Mountain closed at Walt Disney World Resort for its Princess Tiana retheme, many fans sold ride water for $50 and up. Many commenters concluded that this Guest was trying to do the same.

“To sell on ebay—or if they’re a fan, to have a ‘piece of disney’ to take home,” said @ohwell2345. “The laughter tells me it’s probably the first one.”

Many warned the Guest that they could be banned for breaking Disney Resort rules. “You know they have cameras everywhere around the ride right?” @gingrbirb asked.

“How to get banned from Disney 101,” @kellyskingdomm wrote.

Though it seems innocuous, putting your hand into Disney ride water can be highly dangerous. Electric mechanisms and moving parts can injure Guests, and the water is not rated for human consumption.

More on Splash Mountain – the Iconic Disney Ride

Splash Mountain will close at the end of the month to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens in 2024 in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Would you ever take water from a Disney ride? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

