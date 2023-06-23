OSHA Reports Woman Bit By Orca at SeaWorld Orlando

According to a recent report released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a SeaWorld trainer was hospitalized after being bitten by an orca.

Whether you’re in Orlando, San Diego, San Antonio, or even Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Entertainment has provided Guests with thrilling rides, delightful shows, and excellent educational and conservation services. Each Theme Park has served as a wonderful introduction to several marine animals, including sea lions, dolphins, whales, and several tropical fish.

However, not everything is rosy for the popular Aquatic Parks. Not only have there been numerous claims regarding the mistreatment of animals, but there have been numerous attacks over the years. While 2012 was the last time a fatality occurred on Park grounds, OSHA has reported an attack that happened just this past year.

SeaWorld Trainer Hospitalized by Orca Bite

According to a recent OSHA report, a female trainer at SeaWorld Orlando was hospitalized when Malia, a 15-year-old orca, bit through her hand on a routine cleaning. The incident occurred on June 13, 2022.

The trainer used a pressurized spray wand to clear food and debris from Malia’s mouth when she went “within less than the three-foot stay away rule by moving their right hand across the plane of Malia’s mouth.” During this cleaning, Malia closed her mouth unexpectedly but opened it as soon as she felt resistance. Still, the damage had been done.

The trainer was taken to a nearby hospital and received surgery for her wounds, which included multiple right forearm and wrist fractures. While no federal citations were issued, safety officials made SeaWorld Orlando purchase a longer spray wand and further instruct trainers on the new procedure. Even though they are in captivity, orcas are still wild animals and are incredibly dangerous.

While it is always reassuring to know that no one died, it is still upsetting to hear that someone was hurt. On top of this, the fact that SeaWorld kept this silent for so long is worrisome. Hopefully, the Amusement Park maintains the updated rules set up by OSHA, and the trainer who was bitten has recovered.

