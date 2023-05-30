Two Hospitalized, Four Injured After Mysterious Six Flags Attack

Two Parkgoers were hospitalized on Monday after an incident at the entrance to Six Flags Great America.

Located in the suburbs of Chicago, Six Flags Great America is known as “The Thrill Capital of the Midwest.” Home to 15 roller coasters – including its record-breaking wooden coaster American Eagle and the notorious Batman: The Ride – it ranks as the fourth most coaster-dense Park in the entire world.

Six Flags Great America operates seasonally and only recently reopened in April for its 2023 season. Memorial Day (May 30) usually marks high crowds for the Park, but this year brought about a shocking incident that left at least four injured and two hospitalized.

According to local authorities, Guests were transported to nearby hospitals after pepper spray was deployed in the Park on Monday night. Multiple Guests were also injured by the substance, which is typically used for bear repellent and personal defense sprays.

Firefighters were alerted to the use of pepper spray near the entrance to Six Flags Great America at approximately 7:30 p.m. WGN TV reports that Guests claimed to have witnessed “some kind of fight” with police subsequently searching for someone inside the Park.

A local parent also told the station that she was unable to enter the Six Flags Great America parking lot to pick up her kids at the time of the incident, leaving them to find her. Authorities are still investigating the incident, and it’s currently unclear who deployed pepper spray or why.

This follows a string of violent incidents at Six Flags theme parks over the past few years. Four Guests were arrested at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashdown in July 2022 after attacking law enforcement, while last year Six Flags Great America also experienced a fight in which a Guest was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, as well as a shooting that left multiple people injured, including two teenagers.