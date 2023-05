A Guest spoke out online after fighting against an attack at Disneyland Resort. He warned that those who “physically assaulted” him had also harassed other Guests.

TikToker @gentlemansdisney was walking through the Southern California Disney Park when a large crowd of mosquitos began biting him on the head and face:

“A small gang of punks tried to attack my head, tried to attack my face, and I seen them harass other people,” he said. “I held my own, fought back, slapped a few.”

He turned the camera to show a large black cloud of mosquitoes flying across Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure. “What’s up now? Why are you running away?” he asked. “D*mn mosquitoes trying to attack me.”

“Be careful at Disney this summer,” the TikToker warned.

Other Guests recalled similar issues at the Disney Parks.

“OMG the skeeters have been so bad lately,” @me_make_things wrote. “I assumed they would get it under control but nope…. The sunset hour is awful.”

“I hate those bugs,” said @kellyskingdomm.

Though this Guest only came face to face with annoying insects, actual violence is an ongoing issue at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Last year, a viral brawl in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park resulted in multiple arrests, hospitalizations, and thousands of dollars in personal property damage. Both parties involved were permanently banned from the Central Florida Disney Parks.

Have you ever dealt with a bug “attack” at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, or Disney California Adventure? Share your favorite remedies with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.