Three Children Injured In Shooting at Orlando Theme Park

A shooting at an Orlando theme park left three people injured.

Orlando is a popular tourist destination that brings in millions of people each and every year. Of course, we spend plenty of time talking about Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and even SeaWorld Orlando, and for good reason. The theme park Resort areas have so many fun, thrilling, and magical attractions and entertainment offerings for locals and vacationers to enjoy.

But, offerings in the Orlando area don’t just stop with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando.

There are several other amusement parks that are open throughout the year that bring in their fair share of visitors, with thousands of people coming each year. These include ICON Park Orlando, Fun Spot America, and Dezerland Park.

Over the weekend, WESH 2 was the first to report that police had been called to the International Drive location around 11:45 p.m.

Police said that right before the indoor theme park was supposed to close at midnight, someone began shooting into the crowd. This left three juveniles injured. All three were taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, and one of the victims was reportedly in critical condition.

At this time, no more information has been given about the possible shooter or the condition of the victims.

Dezerland Park Orlando is the largest indoor amusement park in Florida. The theme park includes plenty of attractions, including go-karts, bowling, arcade, laser tag, 4-D motion simulators, Trampoline Park, The Auto Experience, mini-golf, “smash n dash,” axe throwing, virtual reality, and much more.

The theme park has not been closed, and the amusement park is still operating normally at this time.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the ongoing investigation and the latest surrounding Orlando tourism and much more.