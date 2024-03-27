Theft Ring Growing at Disney World

The latest victim of increased theft at Walt Disney World Resort spoke out online this week after the incident disrupted their Disney Park visit.

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, encompassing four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios), two water parks (Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach), Disney Springs, and dozens of Disney Resort hotels. But by the time you’ve purchased theme park tickets, a hotel room, food, merchandise, and airfare or gas, a Disney Parks vacation isn’t as magical for your wallet.

It’s easy to forget about the financial toll of a Walt Disney World Resort trip once you’re there, immersed in the “Disney bubble.” Unfortunately, increasing criminal acts are shaking guests out of the sense of safety the Central Florida Disney parks typically provide.

In one incident, two families left the sidewalk at Magic Kingdom Park’s entrance stained with blood after brawling over a photo-op. Two parties were also banned from Walt Disney World Resort after fighting over line-cutting in Fantasyland.

Other guests report increasing property crime at the Disney parks. Guests have stolen everything from valuable toys to wallets to massive strollers, making families apprehensive about leaving anything valuable in stroller parking areas or restaurant tables.

Redditor u/NXIII13 was the latest victim of theft at Walt Disney World Resort, losing six limited-edition Annual Passholder magnets. The exclusive Passholder gifts are rarely reproduced, making them highly coveted and an easy grab for sticky hands in Disney parking lots.

Passholder magnet thieves!

“I had 6 more other than this and they were just grabbed right off the Hollywood studios parking lot,” the guest wrote. “I mean at least they left my favorite ones strangely. I am gonna miss that figment and the newest hei hei! Just a warning for all y’all Passholders.”

Dozens of commenters recalled similar experiences; some were victimized multiple times.

“Yeah, f***ers took my ‘my other ride is a monorail’ magnet the other day at EPCOT,” u/YellowT-5R said. “I was so p***ed.”

“We had one of ours stolen at [the Magic Kingdom] parking lot,” u/GrannyMine wrote.

Many guests avoid putting any decorations on their cars ahead of Walt Disney World Resort visits.

“I’ve caught people in the act of stealing these [off] the back of my car as I’ve been leaving the park,” u/Princessbuzzkill recalled. “I don’t put them on my car anymore.”

“I used to put magnets on my car, but they kept getting stolen so now I use my fridge,” u/cavalier_54 replied. “It sucks you can’t even put something so worthless as a magnet on your car without something happening.”

“I keep my Tinkerbell on the car until I park at the parks,” u/Fantastic_Falcon_913 echoed. “Then it comes on and sits on my dash. I have no doubt it would be gone if I left it out there.”

One thief stole magnets that weren’t even functional.

“I got mine taken too at the cast housing,” u/nemst0kn commented. “Not taken but RIPPED OFF MY CAR. They were so worn and dirty and melted into my car. Why anyone would want mine I have no idea they were so worn 😭😂 crazy how desperate people are.”

