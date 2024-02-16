Robber Hits Disney Guest, Theme Park Safety Concerns Raised

A guest’s sense of safety was shaken at The Happiest Place on Earth last weekend after a thief targeted their family. While the family enjoyed multiple rides, an unidentified Disneyland Resort guest stole their stroller.

Even those with an eye for street smarts let their guards down at the Disney parks. Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney feel like safe zones in a magical bubble. However, an increasing percentage of Disney Resort guests think the theme parks are no longer the haven they once were.

Though crime is rare at Disneyland Resort, it’s not unheard of–and many guests feel like it’s on the rise. Beyond stealing from other visitors or shoplifting at Disney merchandise locations, violence is a frequent problem. In January, a man was arrested at Downtown Disney for driving recklessly and assaulting a police officer with his vehicle. Last year, brawling families blocked a walkway in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.

Some Disney Parks fans posit that crime rates aren’t higher, but awareness is. Between the 24-hour news cycle, social media, and high-definition cameras on the phones in everyone’s pockets, unfortunate incidents at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are broadcast to more viewers than ever.

Regardless of the reality of crime at Disneyland Resort, statistics feel meaningless for victims. This week, a frustrated parent spoke out on Reddit after someone brazenly stole their child’s stroller on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park.

“My wife, 2 [sons] and myself… parked it at the stroller area across from Jesse’s critter carousel and then rode the carousel, then moved over to Midway Mania,” the guest explained. “After that we went to retrieve the stroller and it was nowhere to be found.”

The guest decided to remain positive because nothing irreplaceable was lost alongside the stroller. Still, they were disappointed that “straight garbage” people roamed Disneyland Resort.

“I talked to the CMs and filed a lost and found report,” they wrote. “I decided to not let this get us down as we still have two more days here…Thankfully [it] was cheap. Just irritating.”

According to the guest’s recent posts, the stroller was never recovered. They decided to purchase AirTags for future trips to the Disney theme parks.

If your stroller goes missing at Disneyland Resort, check nearby stroller parking areas. A Disney cast member may have moved it to help with traffic flow. If you believe it’s been stolen, report it to Guest Services as lost.

