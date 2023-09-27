Report Exposes Disney Park’s Biggest Scam

A dedicated Disneyland Resort guest recently exposed one of the biggest money drains at the Southern California theme parks. It’s hiding in plain sight at Pixar Pier!

Games of Pixar Pier

Incredicoaster, Pixar Pal-A-Round, Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind might be the main attractions in Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park, but they’re not the only fun on offer. After a bite at Lamplight Lounge, Poultry Palace, Señor Buzz Churros, Angry Dogs, or Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, guests can test their luck at the Games of Pixar Pier!

“Put your skills to the test at whimsical game booths along the Pixar Promenade,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Discover 4 classic carnival games inspired by Disney and Pixar stories and get the chance to take home adorable prizes… Whatever you play, it’s all about fun!”

Guests must purchase tokens at vending machines before playing the Games of Pixar Pier. The carnival games include La Luna Star Catcher, Heimlich’s Candy Corn Toss, WALL·E Space Race, and Bullseye Stallion Stampede.

Though the games seem more like something you’d find at the state fair, they aren’t the only carnival-style attraction at the Disney Parks. Guests can play similar luck and skill-based games at Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disneyland Resort Exposed

TikToker @brandonmsadventures recently watched dozens of guests play La Luna Star Catcher on Pixar Pier and came away with a shocking revelation. Even at the Happiest Place on Earth, winning carnival games is nearly impossible!

“Disneyland has the hardest carnival games to win,” he said. “I waited and watched for 30+ minutes, and no one won the XL prize. Everyone, like me, got the small prize.”

But the guest’s experience wasn’t totally negative. The small prize he received was a limited edition Star Wars The Mandalorian key featuring Grogu (Baby Yoda).

“The only good thing is they usually give good prizes,” he said.

The guest didn’t speak on the other three games: Heimlich’s Candy Corn Toss, WALL·E Space Race, and Bullseye Stallion Stampede.

Disneyland Resort doesn’t guarantee a prize with a game token. La Luna Star Catcher is the only luck-based Pixar Pier game – the others involve skill and competition. Contact a Disney cast member if you have questions before playing the Games of Pixar Pier.

